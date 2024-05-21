AT&T and Candle Media’s ATTN: Join Forces to Spotlight the Impact of the Digital Divide With New Documentary: Route to Connection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATTN: the leading purpose-driven, storytelling media company and a division of Candle Media, and AT&T today announced that they are collaborating on a documentary to spotlight the lives impacted by the digital divide. Across the U.S., tens of millions of Americans still don’t have access to high-speed home internet. Route to Connection will tell the story of the community of Amarillo, TX, which has one of the lowest internet connectivity rates in the United States, and how it is being transformed by connection. Emmy-award winning filmmaker Eve Van Dyke will serve as the executive producer and creative director for the project which will be available to stream on ATTN: YouTube and Facebook starting June 14th, 2024.

Route to Connection follows three Amarillo residents as they achieve their dreams with the help of faster and more reliable internet. Through the eyes of Vicky (an aspiring teacher), Serges (a small business owner), and Natalie (a student), the film highlights how the lack of reliable internet impacts the community and details their inspiring journeys as their access to improved connectivity opens doors to social and professional opportunities. Most importantly, Route to Connection shows how they are beating the odds to do better, just like the city of Amarillo itself. ATTN: serves as the creative engine behind the documentary, which was executed in collaboration with AT&T and global media agency Hearts & Science.

“Internet technology is essential to almost every aspect of our daily lives, but something so many of us take for granted and rely on constantly, is also a serious point of inequality. Before we can truly address the digital divide, we need people to recognize this is a problem that requires solving. Sharing stories like the resilient community of Amarillo, TX is a starting point,” said ATTN: CEO Matthew Segal. “Eve is an incredible filmmaker who powerfully and delicately showcases this national crisis in a way that highlights the life-changing impact that improved connectivity can bring. And we couldn’t have done this without AT&T, a company driven to connect people.”

“Our network connects millions to greater possibility every single day, but there is still work to do. This documentary uses the power of storytelling to create awareness and move people in a way that they may not have experienced around this issue before. It puts a face, a name, a story to something that affects so many, yet lacks the awareness it demands in order to be resolved.” said Kellyn Smith Kenny, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, AT&T. “As a company, we’ve made a commitment to help people get and stay connected to the opportunities and dreams they are chasing. It’s in our DNA – and I’m proud that we show up every day to do just that because we really believe even one connection can change everything.”

Eve Van Dyke is an Emmy-award winning filmmaker, writer, and producer. She started her career directing music videos for indie bands in Western Massachusetts, ultimately transitioning into long form work after living in Mexico City on a Fulbright scholarship. She has since worked with VICE, HBO, The New York Times, and Wieden+Kennedy to create award winning documentaries that have received millions of views online and have been highlighted as Vimeo Staff Picks, alongside her work on original scripted shorts and feature development. Her screenplays have been selected in the Gotham Episodic Lab and Pitch Week and have been recognized as finalists by Screencraft and the Academy Nicholl fellowship. She is currently working on her first full length documentary as well as her scripted feature film debut.

Driven to connect people, AT&T is putting the best of its reach and resources to work to bring the benefits of affordable, high-speed internet and digital literacy resources to all. AT&T is committed to keeping customers and communities connected – through investing in its networks and expanding their Connected Learning Centers and curriculum. AT&T is working with state and local governments to efficiently build out broadband networks to narrow the digital divide, including in Amarillo where AT&T has broken ground to install ultra-fast internet for more than 22,000 underserved residents. Already underway, the project will be completed by September 2025. Visit HERE To learn more about AT&T’s efforts to narrow the digital divide.

