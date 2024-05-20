CACI Provides Canadian Armed Forces with Counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems Technology

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was selected by the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy counter-uncrewed aerial systems (C-UAS) that will defeat uncrewed aerial vehicle threats, including small drones, which have increasingly become more sophisticated and deadly.

“Canada and its allies face ever-evolving threats at home and while deployed abroad. Today’s bad actors and near-peer adversaries are leveraging uncrewed weapons to cripple military forces and weaken governments,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “With CACI’s superior technologies, critical sites and personnel are protected by counter-uncrewed capabilities that are operationally proven. This win and future deployments expand the reach of these capabilities with other close partner nations using our technology suite.”

As part of the contract, CACI will provide dismounted omnidirectional systems (DODS) that are easy to field quickly and ready for use. The company’s counter-uncrewed technology suite, SkyTracker®, includes integrated platforms that are low in size, weight, and power (SWaP); fixed, mounted, and dismounted; and operationally proven against a wide range of threats. Specifically, Canadian soldiers will employ a critical man-packable component of CACI’s SkyTracker suite called BEAMTM as part of their layered defense solution to detect, track, and defeat drone threats.

CACI’s counter-uncrewed technologies are developed and fielded based on decades of operational experience and are supported by top engineers, analysts, operators, and maintainers who are focused on the operator’s safety and security, and the mission’s overall success.

