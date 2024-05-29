The Apple Vision Pro Game App "Spatial Hockey Ninja" Has Been Released. Available for Free or at a Discounted Price for a Limited Time Only.

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TechFirst Leaders Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Masakatsu Mouri) has released Spatial Hockey Ninja and Spatial Hockey Ninja Giant, two game apps based on air hockey that have been exclusively developed for the Apple Vision Pro. To commemorate their release, the company is offering Spatial Hockey Ninja for free and Spatial Hockey Ninja Giant for a discounted price of $4.99 until June 7, 2024. Please take this opportunity to try out Spatial Hockey Ninja for free for a limited time only.

Video

YouTube URL: https://youtu.be/n25ATnml6oU

Features of Spatial Hockey Ninja

Speedy gameplay and a realistic sensation with flashy effects and beautiful CG that you won't find in any other game on the Apple Vision Pro.

Supports three different stage sizes, from a table size equivalent to a real air hockey game to a huge ice hockey ice rink (Spatial Hockey Ninja only supports the table size.)

A new immersive experience through the fusion of a real-life space and a game space, utilizing the Apple Vision Pro's high-resolution passthrough.

Limited time discount and download URL

Spatial Hockey Ninja and Spatial Hockey Ninja Giant, as well as Spatial Pinball Ninja, which was released on February 2, 2024 as a launch title for the Apple Vision Pro, will be available at the following prices until June 7, 2024.

Spatial Hockey Ninja: Free (normally $2.99)

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spatial-hockey-ninja/id6478532846

Spatial Hockey Ninja Giant: $4.99 (normally $9.99)

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spatial-hockey-ninja-giant/id6499305148

Spatial Pinball Ninja: $0.99 (normally $2.99)

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spatial-pinball-ninja/id6476591767

About TechFirst Leaders Co., Ltd.

Representative: Masakatsu Mouri

Location: Kanda, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Business activities:

•System development support business

•AR/MR app development business

•Technical consulting/CTO and other development advisor businesses

Homepage: https://www.techfirst-leaders.com/

Inquiries: https://bit.ly/43XyBmy