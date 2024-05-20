Phastar and Beaconcure Announce Partnership to Deliver Process Revolution in Clinical Data Review

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beaconcure Inc., a leader in AI-enabled clinical data validation and automation, announces a strategic partnership with Phastar Inc., a global specialist biometrics contract research organization (CRO), to enhance clinical review processes in clinical trials. This partnership combines Beaconcure's advanced technology with Phastar’s extensive experience and vision in the clinical data analytics domain, to streamline clinical trial development and accelerate the delivery of lifesaving drugs.

Ilan Carmeli, Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder at Beaconcure, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Phastar, a leader in clinical trial analytics. By leveraging Verify, Phastar is now equipped with a collaboration platform that reduces the potential for human error and increases efficiency and transparency, enabling faster study validation and approvals. By utilizing a unified platform, teams can integrate efforts, improve data integrity, and accelerate decision-making. These enhancements enable Phastar to manage internal communications and sponsor interactions more effectively, transforming clinical reviews, shortening review cycles, and expediting the delivery of treatments."

Ping-Chung Chang, Head of Business Transformation and China General Manager at Phastar, highlighted the importance of the partnership: "We at Phastar prioritize our customers' needs and continuously seek innovative solutions to ensure timely access to lifesaving treatments for patients with urgent needs. Integrating Beaconcure’s Verify platform into our processes is an impactful step and will help unlock further innovations across clinical data reporting, reviewing, and submission stages. We will utilize Verify to address critical areas in clinical review with automatically generated audit trails, streamlined data reporting delivery, and optimized workflow management.”

Beaconcure is committed to continuous innovation and being at the forefront of developing technological advancements that transform clinical research. “Through this partnership, Beaconcure and Phastar are actively engaged in exploring new standards in the industry to increase speed and compliance in clinical trials,” says Christine Oliver, Chief Executive Officer at Beaconcure. “By partnering with Phastar and drawing on Mr. Chang’s expertise, we’re not just deploying solutions—we’re creating a dynamic system that learns and improves over time.”

About Phastar

Phastar is an award-winning, global, specialist biometrics contract research organization, offering leading data management, biostatistics, data science, statistical consulting, clinical trial reporting, and data analytics technology services. Phastar provides expert consultants, manages and delivers project-based and FSP arrangements, and fosters preferred partnerships. With 15 offices worldwide, Phastar’s number one priority is ensuring on-time, quality work and assisting customers in optimizing clinical research.

About Beaconcure

Beaconcure supports biopharmaceutical companies and CROs with Verify, a secure online workspace for AI-enabled clinical study analysis validation. Designed in partnership with trusted large pharmaceutical companies and used in an increasing number of approved products, Verify streamlines validation workflows, reduces error rates, and increases efficiency compared to traditional processes. For more information, visit www.beaconcure.com.



