CallRail Announces Partnership With Intuit Mailchimp

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CallRail, the AI-powered lead intelligence platform, today announced a new integration with Intuit Mailchimp (Nasdaq: INTU), the #1 email marketing and automation platform*, which is available to mutual customers now. This partnership will allow mutual CallRail and Mailchimp customers to bridge the gap between on- and offline channels by providing prompt, customized customer engagement based on lead attributes and AI-identified conversation insights.**

Businesses have limited time to close a new opportunity, making the timing and content of every touchpoint critical. With this integration, businesses have the ability to improve the customer experience by engaging customers and prospects with personalized and timely email or SMS marketing. The integration between Mailchimp and CallRail harvest insights (why they called, what they are looking for, overall sentiment, etc.) of each call, text and form fill and apply them to Mailchimp's robust marketing capabilities with advanced segmentation and tagging. Small business owners can pre-determine which customer journey to send a prospect on in order to best meet their needs to maximize conversions.

Marketers using this integration will be able to send automated follow-up emails or SMS messages to prospects after they interact with the business. Additionally, they will be able to automate different messages for the customer based on:

Sentiment: Use AI to identify call sentiment for customer segmentation. For example, set calls with positive sentiment to receive a reminder to review on social media, and all calls with negative sentiment to receive a follow-up to understand how to best improve customer satisfaction.

Use AI to identify call sentiment for customer segmentation. For example, set calls with positive sentiment to receive a reminder to review on social media, and all calls with negative sentiment to receive a follow-up to understand how to best improve customer satisfaction. Bespoke tags: Use AI to create custom tags for keywords and phrases spoken during a conversation. For example, if the customer mentions a specific product, marketers can automatically trigger a promotional or deeper education email for the product.

Use AI to create custom tags for keywords and phrases spoken during a conversation. For example, if the customer mentions a specific product, marketers can automatically trigger a promotional or deeper education email for the product. Revenue/ c ustomer value: Trigger unique follow-up emails based on customer needs and anticipated customer value. For example, calls valued under $100 that didn’t book an appointment are put into a specific nurture sequence, and those valued over $100 that didn’t book receive a special offer.

Trigger unique follow-up emails based on customer needs and anticipated customer value. For example, calls valued under $100 that didn’t book an appointment are put into a specific nurture sequence, and those valued over $100 that didn’t book receive a special offer. First-time caller: Once a service is scheduled, customers can receive a pre-appointment nurture email with information about what to expect during their appointment.

By eliminating manual processes and leveraging the power of conversational AI in CallRail, small business owners can customize their customer experiences and simultaneously focus on what they do best: serving customers.

“We're thrilled to partner with Mailchimp to unleash the power of conversation data coupled with email segmentation and automation for SMBs," said Marc Ginsberg, CEO at CallRail. "Generating leads is expensive. Our goal is to ensure that businesses are able to convert as many leads as possible to valued customers. This partnership not only saves time, but also drives a better customer experience and lead conversion for business owners and marketers.”

"Small and medium-sized businesses are looking to deliver quality sales and services to their customers but are often hindered by complex lead cycles and manual processes," said Kenneth Chestnut, Global Head of Ecosystem at Intuit Mailchimp. "We are delighted to partner with CallRail to help companies streamline and automate customer interactions and optimize their marketing efforts."

*#1 email marketing platform: Based on December 2023 publicly available data on competitors' number of customers.

**Mailchimp and CallRail sold separately. Integration available. Availability of features and functionality varies by plan types.

About CallRail

CallRail is the AI-powered lead intelligence platform that makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to market with confidence. Serving more than 200,000 companies worldwide, CallRail’s solutions help businesses track and attribute each lead to their marketing journey, capture and manage every call, text, chat, and form, and use insights surfaced by AI to optimize their marketing.

Founded in 2011, CallRail has grown its award-winning platform from G2 top-rated inbound call tracking software to include form tracking, AI-driven Conversation IntelligenceTM, and business communications products. Fitting seamlessly into existing workflows, CallRail integrates with leading marketing and sales software including HubSpot, Facebook, Salesforce, and Google Ads and Analytics.

Additionally, CallRail’s Partner Program offers affiliate, agency, and technology partnership opportunities, helping businesses earn, grow, and build with CallRail. CallRail makes it easier for its partners to expand services, attract customers with greater lifetime value, and share revenue from referral sales.

CallRail has been featured on the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies and Deloitte Tech Fast 500 lists for multiple consecutive years. The Atlanta-based company has earned spots on Inc. Magazine’s 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023 Best Places to Work list. For more information or to view a demo of the platform, visit http://www.callrail.com.

About Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising—automatically and with the power of AI.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Intuit Mailchimp Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Intuit’s forward-looking statement applies to the information you see here. Because product and features can change at any time, make your purchasing decisions based on currently available technology.