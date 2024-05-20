Archer Aviation Partners With Etihad Aviation Training For eVTOL Pilot Training Operations Based In Abu Dhabi

The goal of the partnership with Etihad Aviation Training (“Etihad Training”) is to support Archer’s efforts to establish urban aircraft mobility operations across the UAE in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (“ADIO”), and other local partners, including Falcon Aviation and Air Chateau. (Photo: Business Wire)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), a leader in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, today announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Etihad Training that lays the groundwork for a partnership to recruit and train prospective pilots for Archer’s Midnight aircraft in Abu Dhabi to fly aircraft across the UAE. The MOU was announced at the start of the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Archer is showcasing its Midnight aircraft for the first time in the country.

“Training a fleet of pilots to operate our aircraft is a critically important part of our efforts to establish a thriving urban air mobility network in Abu Dhabi and the rest of the UAE, and Etihad Training is the premier organization to partner with on this front,” said Archer’s Chief Commercial Officer, Nikhil Goel. “As Etihad Training’s first eVTOL partner, we will commence a thoughtful recruiting process and begin to train the first class of qualified pilots to operate Archer’s Midnight aircraft for commercial operations within the region.”

Etihad Training’s CEO, Captain Paolo La Cava, said: “Etihad Aviation Training today recruits and trains pilots to fly with dozens of global airlines. We couldn’t be more excited to choose Archer as our first eVTOL partner to recruit and train the first class of electric air taxi pilots to fly Archer’s Midnight aircraft right here in Abu Dhabi as soon as 2025. We look forward to installing the Archer Midnight flight simulator in our facilities later this year.”

As part of the planned partnership, Archer intends to deliver a Midnight aircraft simulator to be housed and staffed by Etihad Training at its training center in Abu Dhabi for research and development of pilot training competencies, to support the required regulatory certifications. Etihad Training will provide local guidance and expertise as they further engage with the GCAA and other local authorities to establish appropriate pilot training requirements in the UAE all in support of safe and efficient operations of Archer’s aircraft.

Archer has been working with various entities within Abu Dhabi and Dubai to accelerate the operation of its air taxi services across the region. Today’s announcement is yet another step in the development of Archer’s infrastructure within the region.

In late April, Archer and ADIO signed an agreement that accelerates Archer’s planned commercial air taxi operations in the UAE, slated to launch as early as next year. This includes in-country manufacturing, operations, and training across the region. This comprehensive agreement positions Abu Dhabi as one of the world’s leaders in promoting urban air mobility, with plans to commence air taxi operations with Archer’s Midnight aircraft as soon as next year.

Archer’s goal is to transform urban travel, replacing 60–90-minute commutes by car with estimated 10–20-minute electric air taxi flights that are safe, sustainable, low noise, and cost-competitive with ground transportation. Archer’s Midnight is a piloted, four-passenger aircraft designed to perform rapid back-to-back flights with minimal charge time between flights.

Archer is designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility networks. Archer’s mission is to unlock the skies, freeing everyone to reimagine how they move and spend time. Archer's team is based in Santa Clara, CA. To learn more, visit www.archer.com.

This press release contains forward looking statements regarding Archer’s development, commercialization, and certification of its eVTOL aircraft, business opportunities, government incentives, potential investments by third parties in Archer, and the expansion of Archer’s business internationally. In addition, this press release refers to an MOU that is conditioned on the future execution by the parties of binding definitive agreements incorporating the terms outlined in the MOU, which definitive agreements may not be completed or may contain different terms than those set forth in the MOUs. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed in Archer’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, available at www.sec.gov. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that Archer believes to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. Archer undertakes no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

