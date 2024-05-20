FiscalNote Announces New Strategic Partnership With Creolytix, Integrating Its Dragonfly Offering With Creolytix’s Platform

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of global policy and market intelligence, today announced a distribution partnership between the Company’s Dragonfly Security Intelligence & Analysis Service offering and Creolytix’s managed security services platform to provide small- to mid-sized companies primarily in the European marketplace with managed end-to-end security services via a SaaS-enabled platform.

This announcement is another proof-point in FiscalNote’s wider strategy to explore and leverage data partners - through licensing and other agreements - to offer unique access and solutions to its proprietary, trusted data sets with new customers and in emerging and adjacent markets.

Through the partnership, Dragonfly will integrate its market-leading geopolitical and security intelligence and data with Creolytix’s end-to-end managed security platform via an API - combining complementary capabilities to provide significantly more value to their enterprise customers across the EU who will now be able to integrate world-class global intelligence as part of an effectively implemented risk management platform.

This partnership also provides Dragonfly’s subscription and consulting services with unparalleled and unique market access to a new base of customer opportunities specific to the DACH security market (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) as well as senior C-suite executive customer personas within security- and risk-focused enterprises. Creolytix serves a growing customer base, which includes large multinational enterprises such as Siemens and organizations such as the German Football Association (DFB), among others.

“We’re excited that this new partnership between Dragonfly and Creolytix will enable small- and medium-sized companies to have access to our market-leading security intelligence capabilities and transform how they manage businesses-threatening risks,” said Henry Wilkinson, Chief Intelligence Officer, Dragonfly. “Dragonfly enables global organizations to build cost effective, proactive risk and threat management programs through intelligence, and Creolytix’s end-to-end expertise in global security risk management will help SMEs implement such an approach to thrive in today's global risk environment.”

“Creolytix empowers businesses to thrive in a complex world by leveraging community, data, and expertise. Our partnership with Dragonfly equips customers with a powerful blend of data-driven analytics and expert intelligence, seamlessly integrated within our platform for unparalleled peace of mind,” said Gerald Ulmer, CEO and Co-Founder, Creolytix.

Today’s announcement follows FiscalNote’s recent launch of its revolutionary new Global Intelligence Copilot, an AI-powered assistant to help customers assess the shifting global landscape, manage emerging developments, and mitigate risk involved with the world’s most pressing geopolitical, macroeconomic, security, and regulatory challenges. The Global Intelligence Copilot is an ‘always-on’, constantly curated AI assistant that empowers users to more efficiently and effectively find the critical information they need from the FiscalNote’s portfolio of renowned geopolitical and intelligence products — providing an essential tool for security, policy, strategy, and intelligence teams across major corporations, worldwide organizations, and governments. The Copilot serves as a trusted ally for decision makers and executives, offering real-time intelligence and decision support based on insights from over 1,500 experts, 50,000 reports, and more than 18,000 risk ratings.

