NCR Voyix Unveils Aloha Pay-At-Table, Powered by sunday, to Simplify the Restaurant Payments Process

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Voyix (NYSE: VYX), a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions, today introduces Aloha Pay-At-Table, powered by sunday, to enhance the overall dining experience.

Atlanta-based sunday is redefining the dining experience for guests by empowering them to use their smartphones to scan a tabletop QR code to view their itemized bill, split the costs and leave a tip while paying in less than 10 seconds. This software launched in 2021 with 23 locations across Europe during COVID-19 by experimenting with customers using QR codes to enhance safety protocols. The initial test increased the number of restaurant guests and order size.

Currently, the platform helps more than 2,000 restaurants worldwide, impacting 50 million guests annually. Given its seamless integration with Aloha POS by NCR Voyix, Aloha Pay-At-Table decreases time spent waiting and paying for the check while increasing efficiencies for guests, staff and restaurant owners.

“In an industry known for its razor-thin margins, our Aloha Pay-At-Table by NCR Voyix technology enables restaurants to operate more efficiently. By serving guests faster, encouraging higher spending and turning tables swiftly, it’s a game-changer for business-minded operators,” said Benny Tadele, executive vice president and president of Restaurants at NCR Voyix.

Additional benefits:

Higher gratuities : Servers receive 10% higher tips thanks to automatic, precalculated tip suggestions.

: Servers receive 10% higher tips thanks to automatic, precalculated tip suggestions. Efficiency : Eliminating back-and-forth trips by the server for payments saves an average of 15 minutes per table.

: Eliminating back-and-forth trips by the server for payments saves an average of 15 minutes per table. Improved guest experience: Guests are prompted to review food, service, ambiance, and value for money on Google after paying.

“We are providing a better overall experience for everyone involved whether it’s a restaurant guest, server or restaurant operator,” said Christine de Wendel, sunday co-founder and U.S. CEO. “Guests can pay and leave at their convenience, waitstaff have more time to spend for personalized service, and managers or owners gain valuable data insights, such as which servers perform best and what experiences are stellar or need improving.”

Learn more about Aloha-Pay-At-Table by NCR Voyix.

About NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE: VYX) is a leading global provider of digital commerce solutions for the retail, restaurant and digital banking industries. NCR Voyix transforms retail stores, restaurant systems and digital banking experiences with comprehensive, platform-led SaaS and services capabilities. NCR Voyix is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with customers in more than 30 countries across the globe.

About sunday

sunday is a tech company that turns the painful 15 minutes it takes to pay at a restaurant into a quick, simple experience that takes less than 10 seconds – simply scan a QR code, pay and walk away. Sunday's long-term vision is to disrupt payment in the physical retail space.

