Commonwealth of Massachusetts Approves Comtech to Provide NG911 Services

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 21, 2024-- Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“the Company”), a global technology leader, today announced that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts approved executing a contract with Comtech for continued operation and maintenance of the state’s Next Generation 911 (“NG911”) system.

The new contract will have an initial five-year term from August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2029, and includes one (1) option to renew for a five-year period through July 31, 2034. Including the option period, the total contract value could potentially exceed $250 million.

Since 2014, Comtech has been developing, implementing and operating a secure, IP-based NG911 system for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The NG911 system processes emergency service requests from existing public networks through new and emerging modes of communications and devices. Built on a secure cloud architecture, the Comtech NG911 system provides superior reliability, redundancy, and sustainability to accommodate emergency communications for the state.

“The vote to approve this contract further demonstrates the trust of our public safety partners, as well as our leadership in NG911 systems and services,” said John Ratigan, Interim CEO of Comtech. “We are deeply honored to continue building on our longstanding partnership with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to help ensure its residents get the help they need, when seconds matter most.”

“As a leader in safety and security technologies, we are delighted that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has, once again, chosen to work with Comtech. We look forward to partnering with them on this long-term contract, as well as the future potential this contract holds for our leading NG911 capabilities,” said Jeff Robertson, President of Comtech’s Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment. “Today, Comtech is continuing to build on its proven track record of success and pushing the limits of innovation to deliver NG911 systems and services that will enhance emergency response and keep communities safe for decades to come.”

As one of the most trusted providers of public safety technologies, Comtech is continuing to expand its NG911 offerings for governments and emergency response providers around the world. The Company’s NG911 systems are designed to adapt and continuously evolve over time to meet the needs of emerging use cases as well as future applications.

