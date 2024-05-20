Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG) Is Latest Adopter of FICO Score 10 T

BOZEMAN, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FICO, a leading analytics software firm, has announced that Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc. (PRMG), a modern multi-channel mortgage lender, has adopted FICO® Score 10 T, the company’s newest, most innovative and most predictive scoring model.

With a growing non-qualified mortgage (non-QM) and non-conforming channel, PRMG will be bringing the benefits of FICO® Score 10 T to its investors. FICO Score 10 T will also provide PRMG with a credit scoring tool proven to increase mortgage loan approvals and reduce loan delinquencies.

“At PRMG, we are always looking for ways to be progressively better in all we do, and we are constantly sourcing the most innovative lending technology to improve the borrower experience,” said Kevin Peranio, chief lending officer at PRMG. “FICO Score 10 T exemplifies PRMG’s mindset, and we know that using scores from this credit model from FICO will take our service to the next level by utilizing the most innovative credit score technology.”

FICO® Score 10 T provides even greater precision in making lending decisions, helping lenders better manage credit risk and default rates when extending competitive credit offers to consumers. FICO Score 10 T can enable an increase in mortgage originations of up to 5 percent (without taking on additional credit risk) or can reduce default risk and losses by up to 17 percent. The increased predictive power can also help lenders project cash flow more accurately.

“At FICO, our goal is to offer solutions that empower lenders to better and more responsibly serve as many potential consumers as possible,” said Joe Zeibert, vice president of Mortgage and Capital Markets at FICO. “FICO Score 10 T allows PRMG to service a wider variety of investors and aggregators, as well as the secondary market.”

FICO is committed to assisting mortgage industry participants looking to transition to its most current credit scoring model, FICO® Score 10 T. The FICO Score Migration Resource Center provides a detailed guide to support organizations through their score transition with key planning steps and activities, in addition to implementation best practices.

