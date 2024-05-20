KKR Provides $300 Million Corporate Credit Facility to Origis Energy

NEW YORK & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KKR, a leading global investment firm and Origis Energy (“Origis”), a leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platform, today announced that vehicles and accounts managed by KKR’s insurance business have provided a $300 million corporate financing facility to Origis. Proceeds from the facility will support the continued development and construction of Origis’ pipeline of solar and storage projects.

S&P Global Commodity Insights recently ranked Origis third on its list of ten largest owners of planned solar installations through 2028. Since inception, Origis has developed more than 250 solar and storage projects. In the U.S., the company’s current operating, contracted and mature development project portfolio stands at more than 12 gigawatts (GW), with an additional 13 GW in the pipeline.

“We are on a remarkable trajectory at Origis and focused on delivering for our customers. We are pleased to be working with KKR in this next phase of our growth,” said Vikas Anand, CEO of Origis.

“Demand for renewable energy financing is stronger than ever and we are pleased to support Origis Energy, one of the leading developers in this space,” said Sam Mencoff, Director at KKR.

This investment aligns with KKR’s Asset-Based Finance (ABF) strategy, which focuses on privately originated and negotiated credit investments that are backed by large and diversified pools of financial and hard assets, offering diversification to traditional corporate credit and attractive risk-adjusted returns. KKR’s ABF platform began investing in 2016 and now has approximately $54 billion in ABF assets under management globally across its High-Grade ABF and Opportunistic ABF strategies.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com. For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group’s website at www.globalatlantic.com.

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining Zero sm. As one of America’s leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world’s net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid and distributed power generation, clean hydrogen and long-term operation of solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen plants across the U.S. Founded in 2008, Origis Energy is headquartered in Miami, FL. Learn more at Origis Energy.