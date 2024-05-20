Dublin-Based Fintech, Pulsate, Signs with William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, North America’s largest independent public relations and marketing firm specializing in financial technology, announced that it has been selected by Pulsate to lead its industry public relations program.

Founded in 2014, the Dublin, Ireland-based company provides mobile-first engagement solutions for credit unions and community banks that are proven to deepen digital banking relationships and cut through noise in consumers’ moments of need. Pulsate’s dynamic platform helps drive higher engagement to increase share of wallet, grow deposit and loan balances, and improve consumer satisfaction. This allows institutions to more effectively reach the right consumers at the right time -- regardless of location or channel -- through personalized, relevant mobile communication and marketing strategies.

“We partnered with William Mills Agency based on their deep industry expertise and proven ability to increase Pulsate’s industry presence through consistent, thoughtful communications,” said Sarah Martin, CEO, Pulsate. “They truly understand the issues that are affecting financial institutions, as well as our unique business needs, and how to clearly convey our strategic value proposition to the media and influencers who serve our industry.”

“It’s a privilege to work with innovative companies like Pulsate who are at the forefront of defining how financial institutions are serving consumers both today and in the future. We are grateful for the opportunity to help share their story with the industry,” said Scott Mills, president, William Mills Agency.

About Pulsate

Pulsate is a mobile-first, personalized member engagement platform. The platform enables customers to optimize revenue and engagement through their digital channels with data-driven personalized, localized, and relevant mobile marketing communications. Pulsate works with over 270 credit unions and community banks reaching 20 million consumers. To learn more please visit www.pulsatehq.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s largest public relations and marketing firm serving the financial technology industry with an emphasis on fintech providers. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit www.williammills.com.