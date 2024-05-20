Paragon Insurance Holdings Partners with Ascot Group to Strengthen and Enhance Specialized Risk Solutions

AVON, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, (“Paragon”) a national multi-line managing general agent, today announces a partnership with Ascot Group, a leading global provider of specialty insurance, reinsurance and underwriting services. This collaboration leverages both companies’ strengths and unique capacities to deliver exceptional services tailored to niche markets.

In its first program partnership, Ascot will support Paragon’s public entity casualty insurance program, Trident Public Risk Solutions (“Trident”), combining Paragon’s proficiency in tailored underwriting and specialty insurance with Ascot's extensive and diverse global portfolio.

“Ascot forms strategic partnerships with discerning MGA/MGUs such as Paragon because we understand the value of their specific underwriting technology and capabilities to fill unique coverage needs in the market. We look forward to beginning our partnership on Trident’s Casualty program as we work together to deliver client solutions,” said Matt Kramer, CEO of Ascot U.S.

“We are excited to partner with Ascot on the Trident business,” said Ron Ganiats, CEO of Paragon. “With Ascot’s breadth of capabilities, and the strategic approach to trading relationships, we see Trident as our first of what will ultimately become a large and diversified trading partnership.”

About Paragon

Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, a Galway Holdings company formed in 2014, writes all commercial lines of insurance across more than 25 programs. Paragon’s industry-specific and general underwriting facilities offer insureds, retail agents, carriers, reinsurers and service providers unique product, service, capability, and results. Learn more: https://paragoninsgroup.com/

About Ascot Group

Ascot Group is a leading global insurance, reinsurance and underwriting services company that provides specialty solutions at scale. With a footprint spanning the U.S., the U.K., and Bermuda, Ascot operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms bound by a common mission and purpose. Learn more at www.ascotgroup.com.