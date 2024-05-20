Mohari Hospitality and Weller Development Partners Announce Strategic Partnership

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mohari Hospitality, a global investment platform with an emphasis on the luxury hospitality and lifestyle sector, and Weller Development Partners, a leading developer of luxury hospitality and branded residential properties, today announced a programmatic relationship that will unlock new opportunities for growth for both companies and further solidify Weller's position as a preeminent developer in the luxury hospitality market. The combined resources of Weller and Mohari will catalyze future development of exceptional luxury hospitality assets in key markets throughout North America and the Caribbean.

Mohari’s programmatic investment will not only bolster Weller’s existing investments, including Six Senses Napa and Six Senses Grand Bahama, but will also provide a go-forward platform to co-invest in up to $2.5B of luxury hospitality and mixed-use projects throughout North America and the Caribbean. This partnership represents a powerful union of like-minded companies built on entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, environmental sustainability, and a shared commitment to community engagement.

“Mohari is dedicated to partnering with organizations that share our values as well as our vision for long-term investing,” said J. Allen Smith, Managing Partner, Mohari Hospitality. “Weller Development’s impressive, proven track record of developing exceptional luxury assets complements the capabilities of our firm and team well, and we look forward to combining our shared resources to continue both of our organizations’ commitments to creating best-in-class hospitality and leisure properties in key global luxury markets.”

"This partnership with Mohari Hospitality marks a transformative step for Weller Development Partners as we intensify our commitment to revolutionize the branded residential space,” said Marc Weller, Founder and CEO of Weller Development Partners. “Mohari’s unique combination of entrepreneurial spirit and institutional experience is exactly what we look for in a strategic partner. This partnership aligns perfectly with our triple-bottom-line approach to development, and it will give us the runway we need to continue to source and develop world-class luxury hospitality projects for years to come. Our shared vision with Mohari ensures that projects like Six Senses Grand Bahama and Six Senses Napa will not only meet but exceed the aspirations of the most discerning global travelers, setting a new benchmark for luxury living.”

The synergy between Mohari and Weller extends beyond development goals, as both companies share a strong commitment to social responsibility and environmental sustainability. Mohari’s dedication to supporting local cultural heritage and natural environments in the communities in which the company invests aligns well with Weller's triple-bottom-line approach that prioritizes community engagement and environmental sustainability along with profitability, creating a partnership built on shared purpose.

Weller Development Partners, established in 2012, boasts a proven track record of success, exceeding $1.5 billion in investment and developing over two million square feet of luxury hospitality, residential, and mixed-use projects across the United States and The Bahamas. Their impressive portfolio includes the award-winning Sagamore Pendry Baltimore, a waterfront hotel ranked #1 in the US by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards in 2018.

Further solidifying their position as a leader in innovative luxury hospitality, Weller Development Partners is responsible for developing two of the first North American locations for the prestigious global hospitality brand, Six Senses.

Six Senses Grand Bahama, slated for completion in 2026, offers a unique blend of wellness, sustainability, and unparalleled access to the island's pristine beauty. The 50-acre development will include 28 branded residences designed by award-winning architecture firm, Olson Kundig, and 64 resort villas designed by Gensler, as well as a signature Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, event space, beach club, and oceanfront pool. Six Senses Napa will introduce the brand's distinctive approach to wellness, environmental sustainability, and luxury to the renowned California wine country. Six Senses Napa features 16 branded residential homes and 89 resort keys designed by the acclaimed Olson Kundig, as well as Six Senses Spa, multiple restaurants, event space, vineyards, mineral springs, lakes and an abundance of natural wonders sprawling across the 750 acre property.

About Weller Development Partners

Weller Development Partners is a dynamic and innovative full-service development firm focused on luxury hospitality, residential, experiential placemaking, and large-scale mixed-use projects. Led by Founding Partner and President Marc Weller, our leadership team offers a wide range of expertise and experience to tackle the most complex real estate developments. At the heart of the company ethos is a triple-bottom-line approach to development, designing strategies that are financially viable and provide returns to investors while also providing benefits to the surrounding communities and the environment. With an extensive portfolio of luxury hospitality properties, distinctive mixed-use development projects, and a proven track record of successful and celebrated ventures, Weller Development Partners delivers value and results, no matter the complexity or odds. For more information visit: WellerDevelopment.com.

About Mohari Hospitality

Mohari Hospitality, founded in 2017 by entrepreneurial investor Mark Scheinberg, is a global investment company that engages in a broad range of real estate investment activities, with emphasis on luxury hospitality in prime urban and resort markets. Mohari’s investments include equity and debt in both development and operating assets and Mohari invests both independently and with partners.

Mohari’s existing investments include Peninsula Papagayo, a 2,200-acre sustainable master development, located in Costa Rica’s Guanacaste province and anchored by a Four Seasons luxury resort; The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, a new ultra-luxury cruise line; Centro Canalejas, a group of seven adjoining historical buildings in the center of Madrid, featuring the first Four Seasons branded hotel in Spain; 1 Hotel Toronto, a sustainable luxury lifestyle hotel in downtown Toronto which opened August 2021; the 205 room Waldorf Astoria, Miami which is to be the tallest tower south of Manhattan and is currently in pre-development residential sales; Tao Hospitality Group, a global leader and innovator in restaurants, nightlife, and entertainment with more than 80 branded locations in over 20 markets around the world; and Riviera Dining Group, an upcoming luxury hospitality group which includes the MILA restaurant in South Beach, Florida. For more information visit: MohariHospitality.com