Ameresco Awarded $21 Million Contract to Illuminate Henderson's Streets with State-of-the-Art LED Technology

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & HENDERSON, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced its collaboration with the City of Henderson to upgrade street lighting infrastructure with state-of-the-art LED technology. The $21 million project, awarded to Ameresco, marks a significant step towards enhancing safety, energy efficiency, and community well-being.

This comprehensive initiative will convert over 30,000 streetlights across Henderson to energy-efficient LED technology. With an investment of $21 million, including the replacement of several hundred poles, this project underscores the city's commitment to sustainable urban development and infrastructure solutions.

"The transition to LED lighting not only promises brighter streets and surrounding areas but also significant energy savings," said Lance Olson, Director of Public Works at the City of Henderson. "By evaluating smart technology opportunities, we aim to improve outage monitoring and response times, and also to ensure appropriate light levels throughout the City, further enhancing public safety and service reliability."

Safety remains a paramount concern for both the city and its residents. The standardized solution provided by Ameresco provides a seamless transition, minimizing disruptions and maximizing efficiency. With improved visibility and enhanced lighting quality, Henderson's streets will become safer and more inviting for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists alike.

"We’re honored to continue our decade-long partnership with the City of Henderson and contribute to the community's advancement," said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, at Ameresco. "Sustainable urban development should not only prioritize progress but also enrich the quality of life for residents and our team is thrilled to be helping them achieve both."

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes solutions that help customers reduce costs, decarbonize to net zero, and build energy resiliency while leveraging smart, connected technologies. From implementing energy efficiency and infrastructure upgrades to developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources – we are a trusted sustainability partner. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, utilities, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The City of Henderson

Incorporated in 1953, Henderson is Nevada’s second largest city with more than 336,000 residents. Henderson is a premier city, nationally recognized for its stunning parks, trails, master-planned communities, outstanding quality of life and patriotic past. Recognized as one of America’s Best Places to Live (MONEY and Liveability.com), one of America’s Best Cities (Business Week), one of the safest cities in America (Forbes, InsuranceProviders.com, Law Street Media, Movato.com), and a Bicycle Friendly Community (League of American Bicyclists), Henderson is a progressive and vibrant city committed to maintaining premier amenities and services for all who choose to live, learn, work and play in Henderson … a place to call home

The announcement of an award of a customer’s project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such award, of the company’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in our previously reported awarded backlog as of March 31, 2024.