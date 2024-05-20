Western Union Teams with GraceKennedy and Lynk Mobile Wallets to Expand Remittance Services Across Jamaica

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union today announced growth in its portfolio of digital capabilities providing Jamaicans with more ways to receive cross-border remittances from virtually anywhere in the world.

Jamaicans can now access Western Union money transfer services through GraceKennedy’s GKOne mobile wallet app and Lynk’s mobile wallet app, giving customers the option to receive money digitally. This allows for instant access to funds, 24/7, from anywhere. The addition of the two largest mobile wallets in Jamaica complements the more than 200 Western Union retail locations across Jamaica, and the direct to bank account service also available to receive funds.

Remittances sent to the island provide essential financial support and are a significant contributor to Jamaica’s economy. Western Union, GraceKennedy and Lynk collectively share a mission to increase consumer access to digital financial services. By integrating Western Union’s global money transfer services into GKOne and Lynk, customers now benefit from additional choice, convenience and speed at which they can receive money from abroad.

Don Wehby, Group CEO of GraceKennedy (GK), Western Union’s exclusive service partner in Jamaica and nine other countries across the Caribbean, commented, “GK is pleased to facilitate this innovative advancement in financial technology and customer service. This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional value and convenience to our customers across Jamaica and the broader Caribbean region, in keeping with our vision of being the number one Caribbean brand in the world by 2030.”

“GraceKennedy has been pivotal in our global digital expansion strategy, both through the launch of the GKOne app, and allowing us to welcome Lynk and their mobile wallet to our network,” said Rodrigo Garcia Estebarena, President, Western Union North America and Latin America. “Through GraceKennedy, these new connections ensure we continue meeting the needs of those who trust us. These alliances are about bridging the digital and physical worlds at an unmatched scale across Jamaica.”

“We seek to give our customers easy access to the money they receive from abroad using our Lynk app, enhanced now through our collaboration with GraceKennedy and Western Union,” said Danielle Cameron Duncan, Vice President, Payments and Digital Channels, Lynk. “The increasing adoption of the Lynk mobile wallet by Jamaicans represents a significant advancement in transforming the remittance experience. It offers unparalleled ease of access, eliminating the need for physical lines with its 24/7 availability every day of the week.”

By providing an alternative to traditional banking and cash pickups, this collaboration is another significant step delivered by Western Union and GraceKennedy toward increasing financial inclusion in Jamaica, fostering increased accessibility to financial services across a broader customer base, including those in remote areas.