Astar Network and Sequence Team up to Launch Astar Studio, a Specialized Platform for Developers With a $200K Grant Program

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today marks the official launch of Astar Studio, an intuitive web3 developer platform built on Astar zkEVM, powered by Sequence technology.

Astar zkEVM is a next-generation zero-knowledge Layer 2 (L2) blockchain scaling solution built with Polygon CDK. It is the first L2 to integrate with the AggLayer to advance web3 gaming and enterprise projects on Astar Network, Japan's leading blockchain platform.

Astar Studio introduces the official Astar zkEVM ‘Developer Console’ solution powered by Sequence. Astar Studio aims to streamline the development process of web3 projects by placing innovation and control directly in the hands of developers, speeding up project completion, and boosting community engagement, and user loyalty. Furthermore, Astar Studio opens up new revenue streams through both primary and secondary markets with the trading and selling of digital collectibles, while also enhancing user acquisition, growth, monetization, and retention tactics powered by modular components within the white label solution.

Astar Studio is complete with plug-and-play tools such as embedded smart wallet solutions including customizable UI kits, game analytics payment flows, transaction APIs, gas sponsorship mechanics, indexers, and more — including Unity, Unreal Engine, and mobile SDKs.

"The integration with Sequence is going to be very beneficial for the developers building on Astar zkEVM," says Shaun Wang, Chief Technology Officer at Astar Network. "By combining Astar zkEVM with Sequence's development platform, we're empowering developers to build next-generation web3 dApps in easy mode. This partnership fosters a smooth and familiar development experience while ensuring low transaction fees and scalability. We're excited to see the innovative and engaging experiences that developers will create with Astar Studio and look forward to working with Sequence.”

Astar and Sequence will work together to offer a special Astar Studio Credit Grant valued at a total of $200,000 USD worth of Astar Studio credit to boost growth of the Astar zkEVM ecosystem. This awarded credit can be used for any of the developer tools within Astar Studio. Sequence and Astar will jointly select the projects to receive a grant and determine the credit awarded for each project.

“Integrating Astar zkEVM into Sequence Builder allows developers to start building within Astar’s growing ecosystem with their same workflows and our familiar tools and SDKs. Astar Studio gives Astar developers the tools needed in an end-to-end development platform under Astar’s brand, eliminating the steep learning curves needed from using alternative fragmented web3 solutions. This powerful combination empowers developers to focus on crafting truly engaging user experiences. The cherry on top is our joint credit grant program, fueling the creation of groundbreaking web3 games and experiences on Astar zkEVM. We believe this partnership will be a major catalyst for the growth of web3 gaming and the Astar ecosystem," said Issei Kashima, APAC Business Development and Partnerships Manager at Sequence.

For additional information, please visit: https://studio.astar.network and the Astar Studio Credit Grant Application Form.

About Sequence

Sequence is the leading all-in-one development platform for integrating web3 into games. Onboard, monetize, grow, and retain players with Sequence’s award-winning technology. From collectibles and ownable rewards to fully on-chain experiences, Sequence’s easy-to-integrate platform solves blockchain complexities, so developers can focus on creative execution and delivering amazing player experiences. Trusted by hundreds of games and thousands of developers. Sequence is backed by Take-Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Xsolla, Bitkraft, Brevan Howard, Coinbase, Polygon, and more. To learn more, please visit: https://sequence.xyz/.

About Astar

Astar Network is the gateway for projects across enterprises, entertainment & gaming in Japan and beyond, driving global adoption and delivering web3 to billions. It leverages a cross-virtual machine powered by Polygon and Polkadot to offer customizable blockchain solutions that accelerate web3 adoption. With zk-powered Ethereum L2 Scaling (zkEVM), EVM, WASM, and a cutting-edge ecosystem, Astar delivers robust, secure, and interoperable web3 technology.

Astar zkEVM is the new Layer-2 solution to scale a web3 experience on Ethereum with zero knowledge (ZK) technology. Astar Network connects you to web3.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Discord | Telegram | GitHub | Reddit | YouTube