Dragos Announces Partnerships with Insurance Providers, Brokers, and Legal Firms for Comprehensive Incident Response, Improved OT Security

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dragos Inc., the global leader in cybersecurity for operational technology (OT) environments, today announced multiple partnerships with industry-leading insurance providers, brokers, and legal firms. This first-of-its-kind collaboration allows Dragos customers to create a unified incident command structure comprising internal and external teams that are prepared to communicate with each other and respond quickly to cyber events and minimize damages. This is especially important for OT networks, where cyber-attacks can result in physical process disruption and destruction.

“OT cyber-attacks are complex and can have harmful consequences in the physical world. Dragos is unique in having both the technology platform to detect compromise and the expert OT responders to investigate and identify root cause,” said Mark Stacey, Director of Strategy, Dragos, Inc. “We share a common goal with cyber focused insurance and legal firms who are integral to an organization’s cybersecurity: to successfully prepare and protect our customers. These partnerships enable improved risk management and enhance disaster recovery, business continuity, and cybersecurity program plans for OT organizations.”

In the event of an OT cybersecurity incident, timing is critical. These partnerships help to streamline communications and pre-configure roles and responsibilities for technical responders, plant personnel, insurance carriers, brokers, and legal firms.

With these partnerships, carriers have verified Dragos as offering the technology, expertise, and resources needed to effectively respond to OT cyber incidents. These partnerships also enable efficiencies and synergies that enable more comprehensive incident response, refine impact potential, and improve cyber resiliency.

Dragos is announcing partnerships with the following firms:

Antigen Security

AEGIS Insurance

Arch Insurance

McGriff Insurance Services

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLC

Additionally, the Dragos Platform has been appointed to the NetDiligience Cyber Risk Management Portal, eRiskHub®.

The Dragos Platform offers comprehensive OT network visibility and monitoring, enabling customers to identify and inventory assets, manage and prioritize vulnerabilities, and detect threats with enhanced context from industry-leading OT cyber threat intelligence. Users can easily initiate investigations using relevant activity logs, timeline views, and response playbooks authored by Dragos experts, ensuring a thorough approach to incident investigation and response plan activation. Additionally, Dragos provides a range of OT cyber services, including proactive threat hunting, incident response planning, and retainer services, ensuring robust protection and preparedness.

“Dragos is leading the way with innovative solutions that boost the security and resilience of operational technology and critical infrastructure,” said Steven Legg, CEO and Co-Founder of Antigen Security. “Antigen is excited to incorporate Dragos's proven outcomes into our underwriting standards.”

“Recent events have shown cyberattacks present an existential risk for both the public and private sector, and that the time to plan and prepare for cyber disruption is now,” said Pillsbury Cybersecurity, Data Protection & Privacy co-leader Brian Finch. “Pillsbury is thrilled to be a part of Dragos’s inaugural raft of partners, joining with other industry leaders to collectively provide best-in-class pre- and post-incident cyber resources and guidance, ensure organizational readiness and minimize fallout.”

“Through this unique collaboration, insurance carriers gain a better understanding of the environments’ risk for policy decisions, legal representation is better prepared where privilege or materiality may apply, and incident responders better understand channels of communication for critical findings,” stated Stacey. “All stakeholders benefit, and our shared customers are better prepared.”

For more information on becoming a Dragos preferred IR partner, contact Mark Stacey, Director of Strategy, Dragos, Inc. at mstacey@dragos.com.

