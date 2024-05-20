Future Tech Announces Strategic Global Partnership with Iternal Technologies

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. (FTEI) and Iternal Technologies announce a global strategic partnership.

Together FTEI and Iternal bring deep expertise, a global supply chain supporting the Federal Systems Integrator market, and technology innovation to solve challenges using the Turnkey AI platform that were previously thought to be impossible.

The FTEI and Iternal partnership includes:

FTEI internal use of Turnkey AI since beginning of 2023,

Technology resale to Federal Systems Integrators, and

Consulting expertise

Both FTEI and Iternal have deep partnerships with Dell Technologies, with FTEI being a Global Titanium Reseller Partner and named Dell Federal Partner of the Year in 2023, and Iternal being one of Dell’s leading AI Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partners.

FTEI is also an Elite Partner and NVIDIA’s Public Sector Partner of the Year in 2021, and Iternal is one of NVIDIA’s leading Inception partners.

Future Tech has been an early adopter and user of Iternal’s cutting edge technology since the beginning of 2023, leveraging the Turnkey AI solution to create hyper-personalized proposals and other forms of customer engagement materials. As a result, Future Tech has been able to engage with customers in a more personalized manner and deliver a better customer experience, creating compelling proposals in minutes instead of weeks.

Bob Venero, Founder and CEO of Future Tech says, “Our capability to promptly provide a comprehensive breakdown of the expenses incurred from outdated IT hardware, empowers our teams to optimize efficient assessment across all organizational segments. We have long provided this service and now with Iternal we generate the outcome in seconds not hours. It has driven robust conversations about customer’s opportunity to save IT costs.”

John Byron Hanby IV, Founder and CEO of Iternal Technologies says, “Future Tech continues to be an amazing partner, we are thrilled to collaborate and bring transformational solutions to the Federal Systems Integrators. Their early adoption and hands on experience with cutting-edge AI solutions has created an excellent roadmap to guide their customer’s AI journeys.”

Iternal’s Turnkey AI platform will also be used by FTEI internally to accelerate FTEI’s response capabilities for RFPs, RFIs, and other proposal documents using Turnkey AI Waypoint.

Waypoint is an enterprise out-of-the-box RFX rapid response platform designed specifically for the complex nature of federal systems integrator proposals that enables users to create draft proposal responses using GenAI with 40 times greater accuracy in 1/10th the time, and full versions in hours instead of weeks.

FTEI will offer the following Turnkey AI solutions to their customers and make it easy for them to rapidly deploy production AI use cases with fast time to value in weeks instead of spending years on amorphous AI science projects.

Blockify: a patented data ingestion solution that can improve the accuracy of large language models by 40X with better control and governance on data.

Waypoint: a patented RFX rapid response platform that can answer customer questions 17X faster with 40X greater accuracy, powered by Blockify

Hyper-personalization: to engage customers in a one-to-one manner across all media formats including audio and video in more than 300 unique language locales

AutoReports: a patented no-code platform design for deep Large Language Model customization to analyze documents in bulk, create structured reports, and insights

Nebulous: a patented prioritization engine designed to align business value and outcomes, ensuring decisions are backed by data, improving resource allocation by as much as 230%.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is a global IT solutions provider, offering a diverse array of technology services and solutions to the corporate and government sectors. Specializing in comprehensive IT solutions, Future Tech helps organizations optimize their IT environments and transition to next-generation technologies that drive productivity and innovation.

About Iternal Technologies

Iternal Technologies. The world thinks in files. We think in Ideas® to transform enterprises into dynamic Idea Factories through patented AI solutions and transformative methodologies. Our cutting-edge, enterprise-secure, out-of-the-box AI platform, Turnkey AI, is designed to reimagine workflows, enhance customer engagement, and scale innovative ideas seamlessly.