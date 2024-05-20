Immunome Announces Completion of Purchase of Assets from Atreca

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced the completion of its purchase of antibodies and related assets from Atreca, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Immunome paid Atreca $5.5 million upfront, and Atreca will be eligible for up to $7.0 million in clinical development milestones. Immunome received the rights to 28 antibodies as well as certain materials.

“Novel and underexplored targets are central to Immunome’s pipeline strategy,” said Jack Higgins, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer. “The antibodies acquired from Atreca add to our ADC toolbox, complementing our existing discovery programs pursuing undisclosed targets.”

Added Clay Siegall, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, “Immunome intends to further expand its ADC portfolio through cost-effective business development, rigorous discovery efforts, and disciplined development. We believe this purchase accelerates our efforts to bring innovative therapies to cancer patients.”

Immunome is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. Our portfolio pursues each target with a modality appropriate to its biology, including small molecules, ADCs, RLTs and immunotherapies. We believe that pursuing underexplored targets with appropriate drug modalities leads to transformative therapies. Our proprietary memory B cell hybridoma technology allows for the rapid screening and functional characterization of novel antibodies and targets.

For more information, visit www.immunome.com

