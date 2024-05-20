Salvo Health Partners with Pinnacle GI Partners to Revolutionize Wraparound Patient Care

BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salvo Health announced today it has signed a partnership with Pinnacle GI Partners, the largest private gastroenterology practice in Michigan, to expand “wraparound” patient care offerings for its patients in the Lansing and Detroit regions. Salvo is a leader in enabling local physicians to add virtual care services for follow-up care after procedures and between appointments, including access to dietitians, nurses, and behavioral health support.

With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology, this partnership empowers providers at Pinnacle GI Partners to deliver comprehensive care to their patients living with chronic conditions such as IBS, obesity, or metabolic liver disorders (MASH/MASLD). Over 1 in 3 people today in the United States live with a metabolic or chronic GI condition.

“We are pleased to bring this option to Pinnacle patients,” said Tom Dudley, CEO of Pinnacle GI. “Recognizing the shortage of gastroenterology physicians in the US, and the increasing time constraints they face in meeting a surge in demand, this partnership with Salvo will give extra care staff and capabilities to extend our GI’s ability to deliver the best in patient care.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Pinnacle,” said Jeffrey Glueck, the founder and CEO of Salvo Health. “We have long admired Pinnacle and their Chief Medical Officer Dr. Partha Nandi, who has been a leader in educating patients on evidence-based, integrative care options including nutrition, stress, exercise, and microbiome health. Pinnacle has long focused on innovation, and this partnership will leverage mobile technology and telehealth to enhance the quality and accessibility of ‘whole patient’ care.”

Through Salvo Health’s hybrid offering, patients will have access to a dedicated care team coordinated under the supervision of their Pinnacle physician; this generally includes a nurse, registered dietitian, and additional specialists to ensure personalized care and optimal outcomes, over the months that it can take to get chronic conditions under control.

Patients will gain access to a mobile app to track their personalized care plan and access their dedicated care team 7 days a week. Salvo’s multidisciplinary approach ensures that each patient receives holistic care in between their appointments, including support on nutrition, exercise and movement, stress, sleep, microbiome rebalancing, and other evidence-based lifestyle medicine approaches.

With Salvo technology, patients have the ability to track their progress over time. Additionally, patients can access a wealth of resources and recommendations tailored to their individual needs, empowering them to actively participate in their healthcare journey.

Helping patients living with obesity and related metabolic liver conditions is central to the partnership. As newer anti-obesity medications including GLP-1 receptor agonists are surging in use, patients may lose weight quickly. Yet those who come off medications, according to published studies, tend to regain almost all the weight lost unless following a medically-supervised, comprehensive care plan. The standard of care is to combine new medications with measures to protect muscle mass through nutrition adjustments, resistance training, cognitive-behavioral therapy, other lifestyle change, and managing side effects. This allows patients the option to step-down from medication successfully.

The alliance between Pinnacle GI Partners and Salvo Health underscores a shared commitment to patient-centric care and innovation. By harnessing the power of technology and collaboration, the partnership aims to set new standards for healthcare delivery, ultimately enhancing the well-being of individuals in the community.

About Pinnacle GI Partners:

Pinnacle GI Partners is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional gastroenterology services to patients in the Lansing and Detroit areas. With a focus on patient-centered care and innovation, Pinnacle GI Partners strives to improve health outcomes and enhance the overall healthcare experience.

https://www.pinnaclegipartners.com/

About Salvo Health:

Salvo Health enables GI and other multispeciality providers to deliver interdisciplinary wraparound care "between appointments" for chronic GI and metabolic liver conditions including MASLD/MASH, obesity, IBS, GERD, Celiac, and more. Salvo is backed by leading healthcare venture investors with over $15 million in investment in its technology to deliver personalized care plans and support daily to patients in a scalable manner. Salvo’s medical protocols are overseen by a Clinical Advisory Board with leading physician researchers from Cedars-Sinai, UCLA, the Rome Foundation Gastropsych Committee, Mt.Sinai, and the Cleveland Clinic. Salvo has published successful outcomes research at the 2023 ACG and AIC conferences.

www.salvohealth.com