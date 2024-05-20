Exchange Solutions Unveils Industry-First Generative AI Feature Enablement for a Loyalty Platform

Introducing Exchange Solutions AI powered audience recommender. With just a simple sentence, you can target your audiences more effectively than ever. Imagine having access to richer data and being able to effortlessly identify segments like customers who buy environmentally sensitive products. It's no longer a dream. It's the future with Exchange Solutions and it's available today.

BOSTON & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exchange Solutions, a leading provider of personalized loyalty solutions, proudly announces the launch of groundbreaking Generative AI features integrated into its loyalty platform. This innovative advancement, now available for use within the SaaS console, marks a significant milestone in enhancing marketer efficiency and effectiveness in loyalty program management.

The newly introduced Generative AI features are designed to empower marketers with enriched loyalty execution capabilities, offering unparalleled convenience and agility. With a focus on optimizing operational workflows, these features include:

Audience Recommender: This feature is a game-changer for audience targeting strategies. It removes the necessity for marketers to input exhaustive audience targeting details or rely on analyst-assisted list pulls to create audiences. It uses natural language inputs and large language models to enable the marketer to simply describe any kind of audience they want to target while ensuring the AI reasoning can be decoded for the marketer to validate, prior to activating the audience for loyalty treatments. The result is a streamlined and enriched audience building capability that enhances loyalty campaign effectiveness and speed-to-market.



Smart Help: This feature drives marketer efficiency by providing instant assistance in navigating and answering questions about the robust SaaS loyalty console functionality. By leveraging Generative AI, the Help functionality efficiently responds to "how to" queries, enabling users to get instant access to instructions and information without the necessity of flipping through endless manuals and documentation. Essentially acting as a super-charged console help assistant, this functionality enhances marketer proficiency and productivity.

Shane O'Neil, Chief Technology Officer at Exchange Solutions, commented on the significance of this pioneering initiative, stating, "At Exchange Solutions, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. The incorporation of Generative AI features into our platform represents a transformative leap forward in enhancing marketer efficiency and campaign effectiveness. By leveraging these AI capabilities, we give loyalty program marketers the power to unlock new levels of agility and performance in loyalty analytics, advanced targeting and overall program management supercharging productivity and insights."

Exchange Solutions remains dedicated to advancing the frontier of personalized loyalty solutions, with a steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to its clientele.

Future Release: Exchange Solutions is excited to announce that the next phase of Generative AI features, focusing on new ways to access loyalty data and member insights, is currently under development. Stay tuned for the upcoming release, which will further elevate the capabilities of the platform in driving actionable insights and maximizing ROI for our clients.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based loyalty platform management company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to B2C and B2B businesses, enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various industries in the US and Canada. Current clients include retailers such as Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., McKesson, Indochino, Suncor and White Cap.