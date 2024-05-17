TRAY and Olo Deepen Partnership to Enable Restaurants to Better Know and Serve Their Guests Through Digitally Personalized Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading restaurant technology provider, today announced an expanded partnership with TRAY, an innovative Point of Sale and restaurant management platform geared toward Enterprise restaurants, to offer Olo Pay card-present payment processing via POS and an integration with the Olo Engage product suite. Together the two companies will strengthen their joint value proposition by expanding the Olo Order integration to include automated menu synchronization. Adding to the solution, TRAY will activate the integration with the Olo Order Ready AI, a solution that leverages machine-learning to generate accurate ready times for both guests and third-party delivery providers.

Olo Pay, seamlessly integrated with TRAY for card-present transactions, is set to continue to digitize on-premise payments, simplifying management processes and resolving challenges like reconciliation and refunds. Guests can expect a simple payment journey, whether they're on their own devices, at a kiosk, using mobile wallets, and now with their credit cards at the table or on the POS for full-service dining occasions.

Noah Glass, Olo's Founder & CEO, stresses the significance of this collaboration in light of current trends. Despite the industry's gradual shift towards digital, a staggering 84% of restaurant transactions remain offline with card swipes on a POS. The partnership between Olo and TRAY aims to bridge this gap by empowering more restaurants with the tools needed to not only increase orders and streamline operations but also to craft hyper-personalized experiences for every guest.

The addition of the Engage integration further enriches the experience for restaurant brands using TRAY. By consolidating both digital and in-person interactions into a comprehensive guest profile, brands can unlock invaluable insights into customer behavior. This deep understanding enables them to deliver tailor-made interactions and unforgettable hospitality experiences, fostering long-term loyalty and satisfaction.

Peter Kellis, Founder & CEO of TRAY, underscores his shared vision for digital innovation within the industry. Enabling seamless digital transactions at the point of sale not only simplifies payments but also unlocks a wealth of guest data that can be leveraged to personalize every aspect of the dining journey through Olo Engage. This is highly complementary to the innovative experience TRAY aims to create with a Cloud-first POS, using technology to enhance the guest and team member experiences to drive basket size and increased guest satisfaction, leading to higher tips.

On top of the Pay and Engage integrations, TRAY now has the ability to synchronize menu data for Olo Ordering by pushing POS data directly from TRAY’s Menu Management System into Olo’s menu management API, removing friction for operators for menu updates and specials. TRAY is also building into Olo’s Order Ready AI API ​​to integrate data from the TRAY system for when order preparation has been completed, such as when an order is “bumped” from the KDS as completed. Order Ready AI leverages machine-learning using that data to generate accurate ready times for both guests and third-party delivery providers, satisfying guest and partner expectations around timing, maintaining food quality, and optimizing restaurant operations.

TRAY’s new Olo integrations are planned to be available later this year.

About Olo | Hospitality at Scale™

Olo (NYSE: OLO) is a leading restaurant technology provider with ordering, payment, and guest engagement solutions that help brands increase orders, streamline operations, and improve the guest experience. Each day, Olo processes millions of orders on its open SaaS platform, gathering the right data from each touchpoint into a single source—so restaurants can better understand and better serve every guest on every channel, every time. Over 700 restaurant brands trust Olo and its network of more than 400 integration partners to innovate on behalf of the restaurant community, accelerating technology’s positive impact and creating a world where every restaurant guest feels like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

About TRAY | Entirely better POS™

TRAY is a leading provider of cloud-native enterprise-class POS systems for the hospitality industry. The company's mission is to empower restaurants to operate more efficiently, increase revenue, and provide a better experience for their customers. TRAY can deploy its on-premise software on many generations of hardware devices from 20-year-old PCs to modern Android terminals and tablets. Devices connect directly to TRAY’s cloud-based server platform, removing the need and complexity of maintaining a server device on premise. TRAY’s software allows all in-store devices to interconnect and operate fully in offline mode in case of internet outages, making it one of the most resilient systems available. TRAY integrates with other solutions used by large restaurant brands for reporting, inventory, labor, and payments. Further, TRAY’s solution includes tableside ordering and payment, QR Code payment, online ordering, apps, tablets, and self-service kiosks, offering a best-of-breed solution for cutting edge operators. For more information on TRAY and its POS solutions, please visit tray.com.