Cleaver-Brooks Acquired by Miura Co., Ltd.

THOMASVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cleaver-Brooks announces that it has been acquired by Miura Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer of boilers headquartered in Japan.

Commenting on the acquisition, Cleaver-Brooks President and CEO Bart Aitken said, “We look forward to working with the experienced leadership team at Miura. Their knowledge and involvement in our business will help us continue to engineer and manufacture best-in-class, sustainable boiler room solutions while providing a superior level of service that our customers have come to expect.”

Daisuke Miyauchi, Miura’s Chairman of the Board and Chief Global Group Officer, said “Miura is thrilled to join forces and team up with Cleaver-Brooks. With the strong and respectful relationship that Cleaver-Brooks has with their customers, we are eager to contribute to industries that rely on heat as a critical production resource in increasingly diverse and impactful ways.”

About Miura

Miura Co., Ltd., is a leading global manufacturer of boilers headquartered in Matsuyama, southwestern Japan. In addition to steam generation products, Miura also manufactures, sells and services water treatment equipment, food processing equipment, medical equipment, marine equipment and environmental products. The company has approximately 6,000 employees in 24 countries worldwide and has committed itself to supporting customers in the areas of energy saving and environmental protection and contributing to an environmentally friendly society with appropriate technologies. To learn more, visit miuraz.co.jp/en.

About Cleaver-Brooks

Cleaver-Brooks, a world-renowned provider of boiler room products and systems, is committed to delivering efficient solutions that help its customers and the industry reduce energy usage, cost and environmental impact. As the pioneer of packaged firetube and watertube boilers, Cleaver-Brooks is one of only a few manufacturers in the world to offer an entirely integrated boiler plant solution for any size application. Visit cleaverbrooks.com for more information.