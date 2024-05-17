Provation Partners With Al Naghi Medical in the UAE for Its Market-Leading Clinical Productivity Solution

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates & MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Provation, the leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions for clinical productivity, has announced its partnership with Al Naghi Medical Company LLC, a market leader in medical device and software distribution in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The partnership agreement allows Al Naghi Medical to sell and distribute the global gold standard of gastroenterology (GI) and respiratory procedure documentation software, Provation® MD, throughout the UAE.

Many hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) and health systems experience significant procedure documentation challenges without technology like this. Traditional physician documentation methods lack standardization which can lead to inaccurate, incomplete and non-compliant procedure notes. The resulting reports are not searchable or easy to analyse. These insufficient, tedious workflows often lead to frustrated physicians and financial losses.

For more than 25 years, Provation has been a market leader in providing a solution to these challenges with clinical productivity software. Their products have been used by more than 15,000 physicians and endoscopists in over 5,000 healthcare facilities worldwide, including 19 of the top 20 US hospitals.

Provation MD is a gastroenterology procedure documentation software that can help improve operational and reporting efficiencies, procedure note accuracy, appropriate payments, physician satisfaction and quality of care. The platform integrates with existing hospital information systems to replace paper clinical documentation, and reduce the documentation burden on clinicians, allowing them to refocus their attention on patients.

“Al Naghi Medical is very enthusiastic about its partnership with Provation and views it as a milestone in our diversification into the healthcare IT business stream. This aligns with Al Naghi Medical’s vision of bringing the most innovative medical technology and solutions to the UAE market since its establishment in 1994,” said Mona El Kaissi, General Manager of Al Naghi Medical Company. “We are proud to now bring this intelligent documentation and information management software solution, that is a market leader in the US, to healthcare facilities across the UAE, helping them improve operational and reporting efficiencies, procedure note accuracy, appropriate payments, physician satisfaction and quality of care.”

The partnership between Provation and Al Naghi Medical in the UAE is an exemplification of leading global technology meets solid, local, long-term strategic business partnerships with both customers and healthcare facilities.

"We're honored to embark on this strong partnership with Al Naghi Medical in the UAE, a collaboration that underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare technology and improving clinician workflows across the globe. Together, we're poised to elevate standards of care, streamline procedures, and ultimately enhance patient outcomes," said the President of Provation, Ankush Kaul.

Built with clinicians in mind, Provation allows providers around the world to quickly and accurately document procedures electronically for gastroenterology and respiratory procedures with the ultimate purpose of empowering clinicians to deliver quality healthcare for all.

About Provation

Provation is a leading provider of healthcare software and SaaS solutions, dedicated to empowering providers to deliver quality healthcare for all. Our comprehensive portfolio offers clinical productivity software that spans the entire patient encounter in the Anesthesia and GI (Gastroenterology) practices.

With a purpose-driven approach, Provation aims to streamline and enhance healthcare workflows for improved patient outcomes. Our innovative solutions include physician and nursing documentation with Provation® Apex and anesthesia documentation with the #1 Best in KLAS, Provation® iPro. Provation has a loyal customer base, serving more than 5,000 hospitals, surgery centers, and medical offices, and 700 physician groups globally, including 19 of the top 20 U.S. hospitals. In 2021, Provation was acquired by Fortive Corporation, a Fortune 1000 company that builds essential technology and accelerates transformation in high-impact fields like workplace safety, engineering, and healthcare. For more information about our solutions, visit provationmedical.com and follow us on X (Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Al Naghi Medical LLC

Al Naghi Medical Company is a leading provider of medical devices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Established in 1994. With offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Al Naghi Medical supplies hospitals, universities and various types of medical facilities across the UAE with the highest quality products and leading technology solutions. Operating under the umbrella of Gulf Medical Company, with headquarters in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and dedicated since 1983 to offering specialized solutions to the medical sector, Al Naghi Medical is a professional exemplification of building long-term partnerships with suppliers and customers in the UAE’s medical field.

Learn more at www.naghimedical.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X (Twitter).