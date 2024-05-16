Insurity Partners with Certificate Hero to Cut Certificate Issuance and Renewals Time by up to 75%

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, the leading provider of cloud software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced that it has partnered with Certificate Hero to transform certificate management in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Certificate Hero is a modern SaaS platform known for its efficient and accurate management of Certificates of Insurance. Insurity is the largest cloud software provider for P&C insurance, with over 330 customers deployed on AWS and Azure.

Certificate Hero provides a comprehensive solution that allows insurance companies, brokers, and their clients to issue and manage Certificates of Insurance seamlessly from start to finish. This collaboration with Insurity integrates Certificate Hero seamlessly with carrier and MGA systems, enhancing both parties' data utilization and operational capabilities.

This strategic partnership addresses key challenges for commercial insurers by significantly reducing administrative burdens and operational costs, enhancing business speed and client satisfaction. With the integration of Certificate Hero, users can now issue and renew certificates at an unprecedented speed, saving up to 75% of the time typically required.

" We are excited to join forces with Insurity and appreciate the trust and confidence they have placed in our platform," said John Paul Sutrich, President at Certificate Hero. " Partnering with Insurity is an exciting new chapter in Certificate Hero’s journey to becoming the industry solution for certificate management for brokers, carriers, and MGAs. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to redefine certificate management, providing enhanced accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility for all stakeholders in the insurance process."

For Insurity, this partnership means offering clients a modern solution to the traditionally cumbersome process of managing Certificates of Insurance. Certificate Hero’s use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology streamlines the creation and management of these documents, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with their issuance and renewal.

" With the integration of Certificate Hero's innovative technology and Insurity's robust data sources, Insurity is now uniquely positioned to provide its customers with an unbeatable certificate of insurance solution," said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. " This partnership aligns with our continuing commitment to solving real challenges in insurance through technology."

To learn more about Insurity’s partnership with Certificate Hero, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About Certificate Hero

Certificate Hero is a modern SaaS platform that assists insurance brokers and their clients in issuing certificates of insurance with greater accuracy and efficiency. It allows for 24/7 certificate management for both brokers and their customers. Using industry-leading AI-driven contract parsing, Certificate Hero reviews contractual insurance requirements and then leverages agency management system connectivity to automate the process of issuing certificates. By utilizing machine learning technology, Certificate Hero assists processors in consistently delivering more reliable certificates, compliance managers in reducing risk and sales executives in generating revenue. For more information, please visit www.certificatehero.com.