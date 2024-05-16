HanesBrands and TCU Extend Long-Term Apparel Partnership

HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, announces a five-year extension of its current partnership with TCU, renewing the exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Horned Frog fanwear in the mass retail channel. (Graphic: Business Wire)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HanesBrands (NYSE:HBI), the world’s largest supplier of collegiate fan apparel, announces a five-year extension of its current partnership with TCU, renewing the exclusive rights to manufacture and sell Horned Frog fanwear in the mass retail channel.

TCU is one of more than two dozen elite schools that have exclusive mass retail partnerships with HanesBrands, including Florida State, Penn State, the University of Michigan, Clemson University and Auburn University. In addition, more than a dozen leading universities have primary apparel partnerships with HanesBrands, including the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the University of Cincinnati, The Ohio State University and the University of Georgia.

“We’re proud to continue our support of TCU fans, students and alumni,” said John Fryer, HanesBrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel. “TCU is known for its Texas-sized school spirit, exceptional athletics and devoted fanbase. It’s a thrill to be a part of this community, and we appreciate the opportunity to provide quality, innovative products to Horned Frog fans.”

The partnership extension with HanesBrands was completed in conjunction with the university’s exclusive licensing agent, CLC.

“We are very proud to continue our relationship with HanesBrands. Our fan base has always provided positive feedback on the products produced by HanesBrands, including selection offerings, quality and price points. We have a lot of momentum in our athletics program and that includes the demand for TCU apparel across the country,” said Ryan Peck, TCU Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs. “We are most appreciative to have TCU and HanesBrands synonymous with each other.”

HanesBrands, a global apparel company, is renowned for its world-class, in-house design expertise, manufacturing proficiency and commitment to sustainability. In addition to Champion® and Hanes®, the eco-forward Alternative Apparel® brand and ComfortWash® brand are also included in the company’s collegiate apparel program.

