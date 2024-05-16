EOS Linx Partners with Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) and Installs EV Chargers at Schools Across the District

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EOS Linx, an owner and operator of a growing, national electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has partnered with Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) in Jonesboro, Georgia to install EV charging stations at schools across the district.

The installations, completed during the 2023-2024 school year, showcase the EOS Linx Aurora™ Charge Stations. The Aurora™ incorporates multiple EV chargers on each station, as well as a 75” digital out-of-home display for community messaging and advertising. The deployment also includes additional L2 chargers, the EOS Nova™, to increase charging opportunities at each location. In total, the customized EV charging solution includes sixty-one (61) L2 charging sockets across 12 deployment locations.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Clayton County Public Schools system to bring EV chargers to 11 high schools and the CCPS administrative office. This relationship allows EOS to provide EV charging to a growing population of EV drivers in the heart of Clayton County and support community initiatives through targeted messaging, unique to each charging location. We look forward to bringing this program to other school districts throughout the country and supporting the buildout of EV charging infrastructure,” says EOS Linx CEO, Blake Snider.

Clayton County Public Schools embodies a district-wide theme of Building a Better Tomorrow, Today. Through an innovative, technology-based, STEM & STEAM approach to education and focus on sustainability with EV charging, CCPS provides boundless opportunities for its students to be prepared to live and succeed in a global economy. EOS Linx is excited to work with Clayton County schools to promote this shared vision of building a better tomorrow.

“Speaking for our Board of Education, our more than 51,000 students, and over 7,000 employees, I offer profound thanks to the EOS Linx leadership for entering into the partnership,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “The placement of these electric vehicle charging stations at locations throughout the district will reap benefits beyond our expectations and is evidence of our commitment to serve as an economic development catalyst for the benefit of Clayton County.”

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx is building an EV charging network that supports the transition to sustainable transportation and creates a cleaner, healthier, planet for future generations. At each EV charging station, EOS Charge incorporates layers of technology to enhance the driver experience and provide immediate value to every location based on the needs of that location and their customers. We believe that EV charging needs to be safe, efficient, and an integrated amenity that blends into your daily routine.

About Clayton County Public Schools

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is fully accredited by Cognia. The district offers a focused world-class program based on a challenging curriculum which is taught from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Serving over 50,000 students, Clayton County Public Schools is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. and is the sixth-largest school system in Georgia.