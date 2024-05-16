AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for Daily Underwriters of America

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of Daily Underwriters of America (DUA) (Carlisle, PA). The outlook of the FSR is stable.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect DUA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The positive Long-Term ICR outlook reflects AM Best's expectation that DUA’s operating performance metrics are sustainable, which could warrant a more favorable assessment, supporting the company’s strongest balance sheet strength assessment with organic capital generation.

DUA’s underwriting results and overall operating performance metrics continue to outperform the industry and its peers by wide margins, despite the inherent challenges of operating as an insurer specializing in commercial transportation. Excellent operating performance reflects the company's adherence to stringent underwriting guidelines, driving organic surplus growth that strengthens risk-based capitalization, as measured by BCAR (Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio). The limited business profile reflects DUA’s mono-line underwriting in commercial auto liability with a concentrated source of business from a long-standing managing general agency relationship that has provided excellent selection for DUA’s business.

Positive rating action could occur in the near term if the company’s operating results consistently compare favorably with similarly assessed peers. Negative rating action could occur if the balance sheet strength assessment is negatively impacted by significant declines in surplus or if risk-adjusted capitalization materially decreases.

