Michelli Partners with Pioneer Scale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Michelli Weighing & Measurement (“Michelli”), a portfolio company of Summit Park, is pleased to announce it has led a recapitalization of Pioneer Scale Co. (“Pioneer”), a provider of industrial weighing services and equipment to a variety of end markets with operations in Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas.

Headquartered in Benton, AR, Pioneer provides industrial scale installation, maintenance & repair, and test & calibration services, as well as equipment parts, sales and rentals. The Company serves customers across various end markets including aggregates, agriculture, construction, livestock & animal processing, and manufacturing.

Michelli is a leading test and measurement business providing calibration, maintenance, inspection, and installation services and products for industrial weighing equipment, precision measurement devices, and calibration equipment. Since its founding in 1947, the business has grown to include operations in over 30 locations across 12 states throughout the Southeast, Texas, and the West Coast. Summit Park invested in Michelli in December 2023.

Bobby Feigler, CEO of Michelli, said, “Michelli Weighing & Measurement is thrilled to welcome the Pioneer Scale team to our family. Pioneer's commitment to customer service, industry expertise, and family values aligns perfectly with our own, and we're excited to continue the legacy that the Crews family has built.” Andrew Gilbert, Partner at Summit Park, added, “The Pioneer business is very complementary to the Michelli platform, and we are excited to expand our footprint through the partnership. The combination enables us to offer superior service and high-quality products to a broader customer base, helping us continue our strong growth trajectory. From our first meeting, it was clear Keith, Brien and the entire Pioneer team shared our values and excitement for long-term growth.”

Keith Crews, CEO of Pioneer, said, “Our business had been family owned since its founding, so finding a trusted partner for our next phase of growth was a big focus for us. We are thankful to have found that in both Michelli and Summit Park, and we look forward to the opportunity to scale our businesses together.”

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused on investing in lower middle market businesses. The firm strives to be the partner of choice for business owners who seek a partner to assist them in building companies of extraordinary value. We invest across a range of industries, including services, consumer, and industrial growth. Since its founding, Summit Park has made over 40 investments in the lower middle market totaling more than $2 billion in total enterprise value. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

About Michelli

Michelli Weighing & Measurement is a calibration services business based in New Orleans, LA. Michelli is a provider of calibration, maintenance & repair, inspection & repair, and installation services and product sales & rentals for heavy and medium-capacity scales, precision measurement devices, and calibration equipment. The Company has locations in 12 states throughout the country and services customers in a variety of end markets including transportation, recycling & waste, food & beverage, agriculture, and manufacturing. Michelli is an authorized distributor for the industry’s leading OEMs and is an ISO 9001 registered company, its laboratories are ISO 17025 accredited. For more information, visit: https://www.michelli.com/.