Blackline Safety Expands in Utility Sector with New $1.5 Million Deal

CALGARY, Canada--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that it has signed a new contract to provide G7c devices and services to a major U.S. utility provider based in California. The contract—a collaboration between Blackline Safety and one of its U.S. channel partners—is valued at over $1.5 million. The utility provider has already started rolling out the devices across their organization.

In total, the gas and electric company will be rolling out 1,000 G7c lone worker devices to protect their frontline workers. The award-winning wearable G7c—with features such as SOS latch, fall and no motion detection, and real-time connectivity—provides a critical lifeline in case of emergency.

This announcement is the latest in a number of utility industry deals Blackline Safety has made in recent years. Just last month, the company announced their expansion into the Australian water and wastewater industry, in addition to announcements featuring half the water and wastewater companies in the UK and a major utility provider in the U.S.

Utility industry workers face multiple hazards on the job such as gas exposures, confined spaces, potential falls, adverse weather, customer confrontations, and working alone in areas with limited cellular coverage. The utility sector is also facing challenges in protecting its frontline workers from rising violence against uniformed workers. Meter readers in particular are at an increased risk when they enter private property to perform their work.

“Our devices are particularly well suited to the utility industry,” said Blackline Safety President and Chief Growth Officer, Sean Stinson. “The G7 is highly customizable with everything from multi-gas detection to two-way voice and lone worker features. Companies don’t need multiple vendors and expensive infrastructure to keep their people safe. Blackline’s all-in-one solutions have them covered.”

The California provider has also signed on for monitoring service by Blackline’s Safety Operations Center (SOC). Blackline’s in-house SOC is available 24/7 and can respond to someone who needs help in seconds.

“Our SOC monitoring services are an extra layer of protection for those who work alone,” said Stinson. “Paired with our devices, we’re setting the standard for the safest, most effective lone worker solution on the market.”

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 225 billion data-points and initiated over seven million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.