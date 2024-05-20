Aquila Air Capital Upsizes Term Loan Facility to $200 Million

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aquila Air Capital (“Aquila”), a leading engine lessor focused on end-of-life solutions, announced the successful execution of new financing for $100 million, upsizing the lessor’s current term loan facility to $200 million.

“We are very pleased to have successfully upsized our term loan facility. This increase will be used to fund future investments as our customer demand continues to grow daily,” commented Martin Ryan, Aquila Air Capital’s Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis.

Deutsche Bank acted as Sole Structuring Agent and Underwriter for the financing.

“Deutsche Bank are pleased to have executed this upsize and support the next phase of growth for Aquila," added Dominic Buncher, Director at Deutsche Bank.

Since 2021, Aquila has grown a portfolio of more than 100 assets, consisting of commercial engines on lease to more than 20 operators across the world. Aquila’s portfolio consists of CF6-80C2, CF6-80E, GE90-115B, CFM56-7B, CFM56-5B, PW4000, PW2000 and RB211-525E4.

About Aquila Air Capital

Founded in 2021, Aquila Air Capital (“Aquila”) is a specialty finance platform focused on providing aviation asset financing, as well as purchasing and leasing aircraft and engines. Led by a management team with decades of experience in the aerospace and aviation industries, Aquila is a trusted partner to all players in the value chain, from buyers and sellers of assets to operators in need of creative and timely solutions for their critical business needs. www.AquilaAirCapital.com