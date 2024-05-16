Mobil 1™ Celebrates Next Generation of Racing as Official Sponsor of Lollipop

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10 cities, 10 races, 1 global story. Fans around the world are invited to experience Next-Generation Storytelling® through an adrenaline-fueled race experience as Lollipop, the racing franchise of the future, green lights production with Mobil 1 as the official sponsor. Created by entertainment technology studio Feature and written and executive-produced by The Fast and the Furious creator David Ayer, Lollipop combines a traditional episodic series with an interactive strategy game that enables fans to engage with each race and impact the story as it unfolds.

With the first episode set to launch in late 2024, Lollipop, in collaboration with Mobil 1, celebrates the high-octane world of professional racing by combining next-generation technology, cutting-edge virtual production, and blockbuster storytelling to deliver a first-of-its-kind streaming series that will forever change the fan experience.

As the world’s leading brand of synthetic motor oil, the Mobil 1 brand is synonymous with racing and has ingrained the sport into mainstream culture over the past five decades. Together with Lollipop, the brand now celebrates the next generation of racing with an evolved approach to the fan experience. As part of its collaboration, Mobil 1 products will be integrated throughout the Lollipop storyline and will fuel the high-performance racing action with its advanced oils, lubricants, and formulas to boost on-track performance for competing teams.

“The Mobil 1 brand is an innovative force in the automotive industry and has a longstanding history in motorsports. Because of this, we are always looking for any advantage to help drivers maximize race car performance – including both on and off the track, and now by helping fans experience the impact virtually,” explains Bryce Huschka, Consumer Marketing and Growth Manager, on behalf of Mobil 1. “We are excited to celebrate a legacy of automotive technology leadership by partnering with Feature, a like-minded innovative company, as they bring technology and global automotive culture together to create Lollipop -- an entirely new motorsport franchise -- and inspire the love of driving for the next generation.”

Additionally, Lollipop, which blends elements of fantasy sports and real-time storytelling, will provide its global audience with the unique opportunity to follow 15 teams across 10 cities as they compete against each other and unforeseen perils on the course to victory. Fans can experience the content in three ways: traditional episodic streaming, integrated experiences such as collectible downloads, and direct engagement as an active competitor within the Lollipop ecosystem. The first three race destinations will be Los Angeles, Miami and London. Additional races will take place across Africa, Asia, Europe and South America and will be announced with the full schedule release.

To further celebrate the future of racing, the Mobil 1 brand is excited to launch the first of many interactive promotions, the Mobil 1 Lollipop Racing Helmet, which will provide the Lollipop community with early access to content as well as exclusive Mobil 1 offers and digital drops. Fans can claim their limited-edition digital collectible helmet via lollipop.racing/mobil1.

This announcement arrives at an important moment for the Mobil 1 brand as it celebrates 50 years of excellence in 2024. Since its initial introduction as the first full synthetic automotive motor oil, the Mobil 1 brand has consistently delivered unmatched quality and technological advances to contribute to outstanding performance on the track as well as on the road.

“Feature is incredibly proud to partner with a global leader like Mobil 1 motor oil, whose innovative technologies have dramatically evolved automotive performance over the last 50 years,” shares Steven Ilous, CEO and Founder of Feature. “This is a keystone partnership for Lollipop as we revolutionize racing culture and align with companies who authentically share our commitment to advanced technology and innovation. Together, we reimagine the way audiences experience content in the digital age by turning passive consumption into active participation.”

Fans can also engage with the Mobil 1 brand through the launch of its comprehensive global campaign with Lollipop, which will encompass retail marketing, digital media, event activations, and a custom show car that will be seen throughout the series in partnership with BBi marketing. Other major motorsport sponsorships for the Mobil 1 brand include F1, NASCAR, IMSA, and now the emerging digital racing space.

The Lollipop series was first teased in April 2023 with the announcement of David Ayer and Chris Long of Cedar Park Studios joining the project. Accomplished showrunner Marisha Mukerjee (Halo, Snowpiercer, Titans) has recently joined the Lollipop team, led by Ayer.

To learn more about Mobil 1 motor oil and its partnerships, follow along on social media @mobil1 and @mobil1racing. Additional information regarding Lollipop can be found via @lollipop.racing.

About Mobil 1

For 50 years, Mobil 1 has been trusted by drivers to keep their engines running longer. Our products combine the latest technology and innovation to exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops—so consumers can get the most out of their time behind the wheel, both on the road and on the track. Turn every day into an adventure with Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. Learn more at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and X. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Feature

Feature.io is reimagining the way audiences experience content in the digital age. By turning passive consumption into active participation, every episode, scene, or song becomes a conduit - authentically linking fans with creators, IP, brands, and studios. Our Smart Content technology encourages engagement, rewards interaction, and fosters fan loyalty. In this new era, we’re establishing the groundwork for Next-Generation Storytelling®, creating an evolved entertainment landscape where fans are no longer merely spectators — they're active participants shaping the content they love.