Patrick Mahomes Launches Throne SPORT COFFEE as Lead Investor, Bringing “Better-For-You” Coffee to the Masses

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Throne SPORT COFFEE, a better-for-you, functional, ready-to-drink iced coffee, launches nationwide. Throne SPORT COFFEE was created by beverage industry veteran, Michael Fedele, in partnership with Patrick Mahomes, who is the lead investor in the brand.

Throne SPORT COFFEE combines natural caffeine, natural flavors and natural sweeteners with B vitamins, electrolytes and BCAA’s and fulfills a need in the fast-growing, ready-to-drink cold coffee category for a better-for-you, ready-to-drink iced coffee that also provides active adults with functional ingredients. Caffeine is an important part of many people’s active lifestyles, from professional athletes to those on-the-move every day, and many of the other RTD drink coffees on the market provide no other benefits than caffeine – and are loaded with artificial ingredients.

“ Having worked in the beverage industry for more than 15 years I have explored a lot of consumer consumption habits and coffee is, and has been for decades, what health-minded active adults and athletes consume for energy. Yet so many ready-to-drink coffees in the market are high in calories, are loaded with sugar and artificial ingredients, plus provide zero additional function beyond just caffeine” said Michael Fedele, Founder and CEO of Throne SPORT COFFEE. “ In partnering with Patrick Mahomes, we plan to bring a game changing RTD coffee product with better ingredients and functional benefits mainstream. Given Patrick’s passion for our new and innovative product formula combined with his drive and dedication to winning at the highest level, there is no better person to partner with to launch and build Throne SPORT COFFEE."

Mahomes has been instrumental in the development of Throne SPORT COFFEE alongside Fedele. Caffeine is a big part of his daily regimen, and he is particular about what ingredients he puts into his body. Mahomes is involved in the business from marketing to sales, meeting with retailers and collaborating on product innovation, and has personally invested in the company.

“ I am proud to be part of Throne SPORT COFFEE and to launch and introduce a better iced coffee to the masses,” said Patrick Mahomes. “ We have been working on creating the perfect product for those who are always on-the-go, who are looking for a natural energy source with added benefits and I couldn’t be more excited about being in on the ground floor of building this brand.”

The newly launched ready-to-drink, premium charged iced coffee’s “COFFEE PLUS+” nutritional formula contains 150mg of natural caffeine, natural flavors, natural sweeteners, 100% daily B vitamins, electrolytes and BCAA’s and is low in calories and sugar. Throne SPORT COFFEE is available at Casey’s, Hy-Vee, Amazon and SPORTCOFFEE.com starting today and comes in four great tasting flavor options: Mocha Java, Salted Caramel, French Vanilla and Black, and every flavor is officially NSF Certified for Sport. Throne SPORT COFFEE is crafted with sustainably sourced arabica coffee beans from Central and South America.