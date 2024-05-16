Northrop Grumman to Accelerate AI Innovation with NVIDIA Software

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) announced today an agreement for access and use of NVIDIA AI software to accelerate development of some of the most advanced systems.

This industry-leading agreement, facilitated by Future Tech Enterprise, gives Northrop Grumman access to NVIDIA’s extensive portfolio of AI and generative AI software, its platforms and frameworks, including NVIDIA Omniverse.

The agreement also opens research and development pathways, enabling Northrop Grumman to quickly apply advanced AI technologies across its portfolio of capabilities while also increasing operational efficiency.

“NVIDIA’s AI platforms will help us deliver Northrop Grumman’s advanced capabilities to our customers faster and with greater effect,” said Vern Boyle, Vice President, Northrop Grumman Microelectronics Center.

“NVIDIA’s AI platform is at the forefront of the industry, driving innovation that solves difficult challenges,” said Anthony Robbins, vice president for North America public sector at NVIDIA. “Northrop Grumman is the latest example of how businesses and organizations around the world are increasingly using NVIDIA AI software to deliver on the enormous potential of AI.”

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a leading global aerospace and defense technology company. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with the capabilities they need to connect and protect the world and push the boundaries of human exploration across the universe. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our employees define possible every day.

About Future Tech Enterprise, Inc.

Future Tech Enterprise, Inc. is a global IT solutions provider, offering a diverse array of technology services and solutions to the corporate and government sectors. Specializing in comprehensive IT solutions, Future Tech helps organizations optimize their IT environments and transition to next-generation technologies that drive productivity and innovation.