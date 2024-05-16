Jackson Nurse Professionals Partners with Immediate to Offer Same Day Pay Access for Travel Nurses

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. & ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson Nurse Professionals, a premier travel nurse staffing agency, today announced its new partnership with Immediate, an innovative earned wage access provider. By introducing Immediate's cutting-edge financial benefit to its network of travel nurses, Jackson Nurse Professionals’ nurses can manage their earnings with unprecedented ease and flexibility.

Through Immediate, Jackson Nurse Professionals’ travel nurses will have instant access to their earned wages, empowering them to meet both immediate and long-term financial needs without delay. The app, now a complimentary resource for all Jackson Nurse Professionals travel nurses, provides a secure view of earnings available immediately after completing a shift.

Kim Howard, president of Jackson Nurse Professionals, said, “ We are pleased to be working with Immediate to equip our travel professionals with money management tools that are easy to access and use, and that help increase financial visibility and reduce stress. We believe our partnership with Immediate will help simplify JNP nurses’ day-to-day finances while traveling to and from care facilities and settings across the nation.”

The partnership also provides offering access to Immediate’s financial wellness tools, which include financial coaching, health scores and spend monitoring.

“ Our goal is to financially empower the American workforce, and our healthcare industry expertise sets us apart,” said Matt Pierce, CEO and founder of Immediate. “ We are delighted to work alongside Jackson Nurse Professionals to ensure their team of healthcare providers have the tools they need to access their financial resources effortlessly.”

Jackson Nurse Professionals is committed to enhancing the professional and personal lives of its nurses. The partnership with Immediate is a pivotal step in providing financial wellness benefits and resources essential for today’s healthcare professionals.

About Immediate

Immediate, founded in 2019, is a leading fintech payment provider dedicated to transforming the way employers pay their team. On a mission to impact one million workers, Immediate’s payment technology platform helps employers operate more efficiently while improving their workforce’s financial health.

About Jackson Nurse Professionals

As one of the premier nurse staffing firms, Jackson Nurse Professionals provides world-class travel nurse solutions to thousands of healthcare facilities across the country, while connecting the brightest nurse professionals with the placements and career opportunities they desire. Powered by a national talent pool of Joint Commission Compliant Registered Nurses who adapt quickly to new environments and technologies while integrating easily with established teams, Jackson Nurse Professionals helps ensure highly skilled, compassionate nurses are available to deliver quality patient care in client environments, helping prevent staffing shortages and alleviate burnout. Jackson Nurse Professionals is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more at jacksonnursing.com and by following us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.