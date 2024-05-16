REPAY Is Now a Certified Integration Partner With Corelation’s KeyStone Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the company has achieved Certified Integration Partner status with Corelation, a leading and innovative core processor for credit unions. By further leveraging REPAY’s integration with Corelation’s KeyStone platform, credit unions can simplify operations, streamline payment processing and surpass member expectations.

Continued success with Corelation has earned REPAY recognition as a KeyBridge Certified partner, meaning clients can rest assured that REPAY’s integration with Corelation is utilizing best practices for the KeyBridge API, which provides third-party solution capabilities to KeyStone users directly through the core utility platform. Through REPAY’s partnership with Corelation, members of credit unions that leverage KeyStone can make omni-channel payments via an online portal, text, mobile and IVR. Payment data is then posted back to Corelation in real time, streamlining operations and providing real-time loan and payment information to credit union staff and members. Payment tokenization and encryption offer enhanced security and reduce the risk of fraud while allowing members to securely store payment information for future transactions.

“We are very pleased to become a KeyBridge Certified partner, and we’re excited about what this will mean for financial institutions down the road,” said Jake Moore, EVP, Consumer Payments, REPAY. “Flexibility in payment methodology and modality are critical to the success of financial institutions in today’s competitive landscape, but credit unions also need to be sure their solutions are utilizing best practices for security. With this certification, credit unions can feel confident in REPAY’s ability to deliver seamless payment experiences to their members.”

“We are proud to add REPAY to our lineage of successful KeyBridge Certified partners,” said Tim Maron, Chief Revenue Officer of Corelation. “Our recognition of REPAY is a direct reflection of REPAY’s dedicated efforts to working closely with our team to deliver a fully integrated solution that meets the needs of credit unions. Given REPAY's proficiency in digital payments and our expertise in the credit union space, we believe we have a prosperous partnership ahead of us.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.repay.com.

About Corelation

Based in San Diego, CA, Corelation is the innovative core processor for today’s credit union. This solution is a person-centric system that empowers credit unions to offer the best member service possible, enhancing their value for member attraction and retention. In terms of industry experience, Corelation’s staff has dedicated their careers to creating core systems and providing unparalleled client service. For more information, visit www.corelationinc.com.