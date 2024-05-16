joyn AMS Joins Sage Marketplace to Enhance Efficiency and Insights for Customers

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--joyn AMS, a leading provider of Association Management Software (AMS) solutions, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Sage Marketplace. This collaboration introduces a comprehensive suite of tools designed to enhance the efficiency and productivity of Association Management Companies (AMCs) and individual/trade associations.

Through the Sage Marketplace, joyn AMS is poised to deliver seamless integration with Sage’s accounting solutions, enabling association professionals and Association Management Companies (AMCs) to streamline their operations. This integration facilitates a cohesive workflow, allowing for effortless synchronization of financial transactions and data between joyn AMS and Sage, ensuring increased efficiency, reduced risk of errors, and the provision of real-time financial insights.

The key benefits of this partnership include:

Enhanced Operational Efficiency: The integration between joyn AMS and Sage allows for the automation of manual data entry tasks, significantly reducing the potential for errors and increasing overall operational efficiency.

Access to Real-Time Insights: Users gain immediate access to essential project and financial data, empowering them with the information needed for better decision-making and accurate forecasting.

Improved Collaboration: This integration ensures that both association admins and accounting professionals are working with the same up-to-date information, thereby enhancing collaboration and alignment across departments.

Seamless Workflow: The smooth data flow between joyn AMS and Sage creates an efficient workflow from project initiation to invoicing and financial reporting, optimizing business operations.

"We are excited to announce our integration with Sage, as it represents a significant milestone in our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for our customers," said Thanigs Muthu, CIO at joyn AMS. "By combining the strengths of our joyn AMS platform with Sage’s expertise in financial management, we aim to empower our association partners to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

“This collaboration underlines our commitment to not only enhancing our service offering but also contributing to a vibrant, innovative community where customers can find and integrate solutions that propel their businesses forward. By streamlining the connection between joyn AMS and Sage, we're providing our users with a powerful tool to enhance efficiency, gain actionable insights, and foster collaboration within their organizations. The customers benefit from optimized processes and the Sage ecosystem grows stronger through the integration of cutting-edge, complementary technologies," said Regina Crowshaw, Director, Strategic Alliances & ISVs, Sage.

The Sage Marketplace serves as a vibrant ecosystem for customers, ISVs, app developers, accountants, and business partners, offering automation, efficiency, and intelligence through a curated selection of industry-leading apps. joyn AMS’s inclusion in this marketplace not only extends the functionality and value of Sage products but also offers mutual customers a robust solution to grow and simplify their business processes.

This partnership and integration between joyn AMS and Sage are now accessible to mutual customers across the US, marking a significant step forward in simplifying and enhancing the operational capabilities of associations and AMCs worldwide.

To learn more about how this integration can benefit your business, please reach out to sales@joynams.com.

About joyn AMS:

joyn is a comprehensive AMS offering membership, conferences (in-person, virtual/hybrid), submissions & reviews, credentialing, task management, conference mobile app and accounting software integration in one seamless solution. joyn helps AMCs and individual/trade associations to run more efficiently, deliver more value, increase member satisfaction, and grow more rapidly. For more information, visit www.joynams.com.