Budderfly Partners with Perry School Community Services Center to Expand Sustainability Solutions for Low-Income Communities

SHELTON, Conn. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Budderfly, the premier Energy as a Service (EaaS) partner for institutional and commercial facilities, today announced a partnership with the Perry School Community Services Center, Inc. (PSCS or Perry Center), to deploy energy-saving technology at the organization’s community center in Washington, D.C. This partnership expands Budderfly’s footprint in the nonprofit sector and underscores the unique ability of the company’s business model to scale access to sustainability solutions and cost savings, from mid-market businesses to public institutions and nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1991 to address issues of chronic poverty in the North Capitol Street area of Washington, D.C., the Perry Center’s tenants provide services in youth development, economic empowerment, and social services. The organization is housed in an historic landmark building, originally built as M Street High School which opened in 1891 as the first high school in the U.S. constructed with public funds for Black students. Since then, the building has served the community as a facility for student housing, junior high education, general shelter, and food distribution. In 1986, the building was placed on the National Register of Historical Places.

Through the partnership, Budderfly will provide its holistic and award-winning EaaS offering to the Perry Center. The company will install, monitor, manage, and maintain a combination of patented technology, LED lighting, and high-efficiency equipment, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and water conservation systems, at no upfront cost to the nonprofit. Budderfly’s in-house expertise, proprietary technology, and commitment to equipment maintenance will drive an estimated 30 percent reduction in energy usage and significantly reduce operational costs for the Perry Center.

“ Our mission is to empower underprivileged communities with economic, educational, and social support,” said Patty Rose, Executive Director of the Perry School Community Services Center. “ Budderfly’s approach to energy efficiency overcomes the cost and resource barriers that supersede sustainability upgrades in low-income communities. Budderfly’s partnership is critical to elevate our historic building into the clean energy future, preserve the longevity of the Perry Center, and better enable the organization to provide meaningful and impactful services and programs to the community.”

Tenants of the Perry Center Community Services Center include non-profit organizations that provide daycare, college preparation, primary health care, and other social and community programs and services. Beyond energy savings, Budderfly’s updated HVAC systems are proven to significantly improve indoor air quality to create a more comfortable and healthier environment for tenants and community members.

“ The Budderfly model is designed to simplify energy management and accelerate the adoption of sustainability technologies for those who lack the capital, knowledge, and time to invest in their energy future on their own,” said Al Subbloie, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Budderfly. “ We’re committed to supporting all economic and community players to benefit from energy savings, and we’re excited to partner with the Perry Center to help bring about a more equitable and effective energy transition. Ultimately, we strive to pave a path to net-zero emissions – a favorable outcome for the environment and the organization’s operational success.”

About Budderfly

Budderfly, ranked as one of the fastest-growing Energy as a Service (EaaS) companies in the United States, is the premier sustainability partner for businesses and organizations including restaurants, retail, health facilities, community centers, and more. Budderfly installs, monitors, and manages a combination of patented technologies, high-efficiency equipment, and proprietary energy software for its customers at no out-of-pocket cost. The company’s in-house expertise and growing tech-enabled capabilities drive maximized and long-term positive outcomes for customers. Businesses benefit from lower utility bills, a reduced carbon footprint, more reliable operations, and an improved customer and employee experience. Budderfly has ranked on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies list from 2021 to 2023 and on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list in 2023. For more information visit www.budderfly.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (formerly Twitter).

About Perry School Community Services

Since its founding in 1991, the Perry School Community Services Center, Inc. has transformed the historic M Street High School into a dynamic hub supporting North Capitol Street and surrounding areas. Focused on community revitalization and cultural preservation, the Center hosts various nonprofits and drives sustainable initiatives. Key partnerships with organizations like Budderfly and Studios Architecture have enhanced its facilities and preserved its cultural relevance. The Perry Center also celebrates local heritage through initiatives like the Living Legacy Poster Series with Humanities DC. Committed to fostering community ties and addressing local needs, the Perry Center continues to serve as a vital resource for Washington’s residents. For more information, visit www.perryschool.org or contact Patty Rose, Executive Director, at prose@perryschool.org.