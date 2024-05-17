NADclinic and Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd Announce Strategic Partnership to Evolve the Future of Global Wellness Through the Power of NAD+

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NADclinic Group and Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd have officially entered into a dynamic strategic partnership to collaboratively focus on the future of global health and wellness. Synergistically leveraging their collective expertise and pioneering research in the field of coenzymes and NAD+, both parties share a common view and philosophy to develop and deliver the most advanced NAD-based therapeutics and supplement innovation and products, to those who seek a longer, healthier, and more vital life.

On 6 May 2024, Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd and NADclinic Group signed a partnership cooperation agreement, formalising their ambition to become deep strategic partners.

Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD+) is a coenzyme central to metabolism that is found in all living cells. NAD+ is an essential coenzyme that converts glucose into cellular energy in the human body, supporting a healthier ageing process, driving metabolic function, supporting DNA repair, reducing inflammation, and decreasing our susceptibility to disease and chronic illness. NAD+ is necessary for over 500 critical enzymatic reactions in the body.

The partnership between NADclinic and Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd highlights their joint philosophy for elevating and emphasising the importance of global NAD+ research, and collectively developing innovative, science-backed methods to deliver optimised bioavailability and administration techniques to support improved patient outcomes. The significant recent growth in the global NAD+ market is expected to increase exponentially over the coming years. The partnership between NADclinic Group and Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd ensures that both parties are at the forefront of this exciting growth trend in preventive health innovation, human performance, and longevity.

The collaboration generates excellent synergy by combining Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd’s coenzyme APIs, NAD+ raw materials, and expertise in NAD-based product development, with NADclinic’s expansive global footprint and pioneering R&D within the NAD+ therapy space. NADclinic supports the promotion of metabolism-boosting NAD+ products vital for human health optimisation and longevity. The NADclinic brand, known globally for their innovative, forward-thinking approach and transformative IV protocols, therapeutics, and supplements, are equally enthusiastic about the collaboration and the opportunities that working closely with Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd offers for the future.

"At NADclinic, we are committed to continuing pioneering advancements in NAD+ therapeutics and nutraceuticals to empower individuals to live longer, healthier, more vibrant lives. NADclinic continues to be the benchmark brand in the NAD+ sector globally, and working closely with Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd will only amplify this. Partnering with Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd aligns perfectly with our own mission, allowing us to combine and consolidate our expertise and resources to deliver unparalleled solutions to our clients worldwide," said Iain De Havilland, the Founder and CEO of NADclinic.

"We are thrilled to join forces with NADclinic, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of NAD+ therapy. Through this partnership, we aim to leverage our collective expertise to provide individuals around the world with access to the highest quality NAD+ products, supporting their journey towards improved health and vitality," said Professor Zhang Qi, the Chief Scientist and Founder of Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

About NADclinic Group

NADclinic Group are purveyors of NAD+ therapeutics, NAD+ supplements, and diagnostics. The NADclinic brand is trademarked internationally, including in the US, and internationally recognised as a leader in NAD product innovation. Currently, NADclinic cooperates with 30+ leading clinical brands across the globe, with their trademark protocol menu being uniformly adopted by all preferred partners. The NADclinic brand is now active in 40 countries across five continents. NADclinic continues to innovate and develop the brand internationally, expanding their presence within the wellness, medical, and top-tier hospitality sectors. NADclinic Group's ambition to become the dominant specialist NAD brand internationally, with a particular focus within the B2B and Corporate Wellness space.

About Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd

Bontac Bio-Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd is a national high-tech enterprise specialising in research, development, production, and sales of biocatalysis and other synthetic biology technologies. As a pioneer in the NAD+ precursor (NMN) industry, it holds 173 international research and development patents and has globally pioneering coenzyme technology. It is the only provincial-level coenzyme engineering technology research centre in Guangdong Province, providing a variety of NAD raw materials products including NAD ER Grade (to remove endotoxins), NAD I Grade (IVD/dietary supplements/cosmetic raw materials powder), NAD II Grade (API/intermediates), and NAD IV Grade (if higher solubility is required). These are widely used in nutritional health, biomedicine, medical aesthetics, daily chemical products, green agriculture, and other fields.