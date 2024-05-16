Conti Federal Awarded Task Order Contract for Remedial Action at the Pike Hill Copper Mines Superfund Site

CORINTH, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, a leading federal construction and engineering firm specializing in environmental remediation, has been awarded a task order contract in an estimated amount of $2.3 million for remedial action of Pike Hill Copper Mines Superfund Site in Corinth, Vermont.

The task order was awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 1 under the Remediation Environmental Services (RES)/Remediation Action Framework (RAF) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract and will address soil and mine waste contamination at the Pike Hill Copper Mines Superfund Site. The Superfund Site’s waste piles extend over 15 acres with an estimated volume of 85,000 cubic yards and are an active source of contamination for the surface water and sediment in the area.

Copper ore was initially discovered on Pike Hill in 1845 with operations ceasing in the 1960s. Remediation efforts will be executed across two phases. The first phase includes in-situ stabilization of select areas of the site in addition to preparatory work for Phase 2. The project will comply with the Endangered Species Act due to threatened and endangered bats in the area as well as the National Historic Preservation Act to mitigate damage to historic resources.

“We are prepared to tackle the many complexities of this project,” said Laura Tobin, Vice President of Environmental Remediation for Conti Federal. “We have experience working in this part of Vermont and are prepared to get the job done once, done right. At the end of the day, this is more than just a project; it’s about committing to the restoration of our environment, the protection of communities, and the pursuit of a healthier future for the residents of Vermont.”

The expected completion date for this project is March 2026.

Conti Federal has extensive experience in Superfund cleanup activities, including stabilizing a 30-acre copper tailings dam at Elizabeth Mine Superfund Site in nearby Strafford, Vermont.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.