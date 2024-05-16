NW Natural and Modern Hydrogen Unveil Clean Hydrogen Production, Carbon Capture Project in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NW Natural and Modern Hydrogen welcomed more than 100 guests and employees to an official unveiling of a new project that is producing clean hydrogen while capturing solid carbon.

Equipment designed by Modern Hydrogen and installed at NW Natural’s Central Resource Center in southeast Portland uses a process called methane pyrolysis.

Solid carbon being captured from this process is collected and incorporated into Modern Hydrogen’s proprietary, performance-enhancing asphalt products. These are used in applications such as paving and road repair projects—including a section of asphalt surrounding the equipment installation at NW Natural’s facility.

Hydrogen generated on site is blended with natural gas and delivered via existing energy infrastructure.

“Over the years we have held to our core values of safety and service, while embracing new technologies and better ways of doing things,” said NW Natural CEO David Anderson. “Today we’re looking to renewable natural gas, clean hydrogen, carbon capture and other ways to decarbonize our system. People are eager for solutions that can be put into action today, and we’re proud to play our part.”

“We are proud to stand at the forefront of this transformative journey, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in energy production and environmental stewardship,” said Modern Hydrogen Co-Founder and CEO Tony Pan. “Together, we are not just witnessing, but actively participating in history with the launch of innovative systems that revolutionize hydrogen production, leverage existing infrastructure for a cleaner future, capture and repurpose carbon, and significantly reduce the carbon footprint of gas utilities.”

Modern Hydrogen’s Tony Pan cited several landmark firsts being achieved through this utility partnership, including the first utility distributed pyrolysis system, the first pipeline injection of pyrolytic hydrogen, and the first solid carbon capture project for both companies.

NW Natural’s David Anderson credited the Modern Hydrogen and NW Natural project teams as well as workers represented by local unions and contractors in getting the project up-and-running.

This three-year pilot project is the latest effort by NW Natural to explore potential hydrogen applications. This includes extensive testing at our Sherwood Operations and Training facility, demonstrating the safety and performance of hydrogen blends ranging from 5 to 20 percent in natural gas systems and equipment.

NW Natural is working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on multiple fronts, reimagining the role of the natural gas system and the fuel that we deliver. This includes pursuing a combination of decarbonization measures that include energy efficiency, renewable energy, carbon offsets, and carbon capture. Replacing conventional natural gas over time with alternatives like renewable natural gas and clean hydrogen is central to achieving that vision.

About NW Natural

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately two million people in more than 140 communities through more than 800,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington with one of the most modern pipeline systems in the nation. NW Natural owns and operates 21 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon. NW Natural, a part of Northwest Natural Holding Company, (NYSE: NWN) (NW Natural Holdings), is headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and has been doing business for 165 years. NW Holdings owns NW Natural, NW Natural Renewables Holdings (NW Natural Renewables), NW Natural Water Company (NW Natural Water), and other business interests. We have a longstanding commitment to safety, environmental stewardship, and taking care of our employees and communities. Learn more in our latest ESG Report.

About Modern Hydrogen

Modern Hydrogen is a global leader in distributed hydrogen technologies, specializing in methane pyrolysis and advanced carbon management solutions. Established in 2015 and headquartered in Seattle, Modern Hydrogen leverages existing natural gas infrastructure to deliver practical, clean energy solutions tailored for sectors that are traditionally difficult to decarbonize. With the backing of prominent investors and customers including Bill Gates, NextEra Energy, National Grid, and Northwest Natural, Modern Hydrogen is committed to transforming energy systems to be both cleaner and more cost-effective. Access imagery and videos in our press kit and discover more about our mission and innovations at www.ModernHydrogen.com.