Freedom Holding Corp. to Be Title Sponsor of Landmark Chess Event in New York City

ALMATY, Kazakhstan & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC), a multi-national diversified financial services holding company, today announced its participation as a competitor and as the title sponsor of the landmark chess event, the 2024 FIDE World Corporate Chess Championship.

Hosted by FIDE, Fédération Internationale des Échecs (International Chess Federation), this three-day championship event will showcase the brightest stars in business and some of the biggest names in chess. Since the beginning of March, registered corporate teams have been competing online to qualify to participate in this elite battle for the title of Smartest Company in the World. And for the first time since the pandemic, the tournament will be an in-person, over-the-board experience, held from June 15 -17, 2024, in the heart of New York City's financial district in the historic Cunard building.

"The game of chess knows no borders and sets aside all politics,” said Timur Turlov, Freedom Holding Corp.’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Success in chess, like business, comes from thoughtful deliberation and strategic positioning. This partnership is a true reflection of Freedom and our approach to business - well-researched, collaborative, and intentional. We are delighted to be competing in, as well as being the presenting sponsor of, the FIDE World Corporate Chess Championship. We’ve invited leaders in business from across the globe to join the challenge," the CEO noted.

Arkady Dvorkovich, president of FIDE, commented, "This year marks the 100th anniversary of FIDE; our organization has a longstanding, rich history of building community and fostering growth and camaraderie among players and across continents. Hosting this event in partnership with the Freedom Holding Corp. team is the perfect way to mark this momentous celebration. A world-class event, presented by a world-class leader in business, at a world-class location, to continue supporting global unity through a common language and passion for chess."

Registration to compete has now closed. However, sponsorship opportunities remain available. VIP packages will include global brand awareness campaigns, meet and greet opportunities with the elite of chess and business, and so much more. For more information about sponsorships please contact, Ekaterina.Mashina@FIDE.com.

The countdown is on, and space is limited. Tickets go on sale May 20, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. ET, at www.freedomcapmkts.com/chess.

About Freedom Holding Corp.

Freedom Holding Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company conducting retail securities brokerage, securities dealing, market making, investment research, investment counseling, investment banking and underwriting services, consumer banking, insurance and several ancillary businesses which complement its core financial services businesses, through its subsidiaries, under the name Freedom Finance in Europe and Central Asia, and Freedom Capital Markets in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, Freedom Holding Corp. employs more than 6,000 people and is a professional participant in the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Astana International Exchange, the Republican Stock Exchange of Tashkent, and the Uzbek Republican Currency Exchange and is a member of the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

Freedom Holding Corp. is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and has operations and subsidiaries in 19 countries, including Kazakhstan, the United States, Cyprus, Poland, Spain, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan, among others.

Freedom Holding Corp.'s common shares are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and are traded under the symbol FRHC on the Nasdaq Capital Market, operated by Nasdaq, Inc.

To learn more about Freedom Holding Corp., visit www.freedomholdingcorp.com.

About FIDE

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) is the governing body of the sport of chess, and it regulates all international chess competitions. Constituted as a non-governmental institution, it was recognized by the International Olympic Committee as a Global Sporting Organization in 1999.

FIDE currently has its headquarters in Lausanne, but it was initially founded in 1924 in Paris under the motto “Gens una Sumus” (Latin for “We are one Family”). It was one of the very first International Sports Federations, alongside the governing bodies of the sports of football, cricket, swimming, and auto racing. It is now one of the largest, encompassing 201 countries as affiliate members, in the form of National Chess Federations. Chess is nowadays a truly global sport, with dozens of millions of players in all the continents, and more than 60 million games on average played every day.