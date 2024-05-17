Best Solution Windows and Doors Leads DEL Manufacturing's Expansion into Alberta

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Best Solution, a Calgarian local family-owned and operated business, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with DEL Windows and Doors, a vinyl window, steel and fiberglass door manufacturer. This partnership brings together the shared values of Best Solution's commitment to top-notch customer service and DEL's expertise in product manufacturing and equipment design.

Best Solution Windows and Doors treats every client like family, prioritizing customer satisfaction alongside high-quality products. Their experienced project managers assist clients in choosing the most energy-efficient window styles, panes, and coatings to ensure comfort and energy savings in their homes.

"We believe in delivering the Best Product with the Best Service at the Best Price," said Pavlo Havrylov, Co-owner and CFO of Best Solution. "Our partnership with DEL Manufacturing starts a new story of high-quality windows and doors service provider in Alberta."

DEL Manufacturing has more than 100 years of experience in PVC, insulated fiberglass, and steel door manufacturing. As a company dedicated to innovation, DEL’s facilities span over 80,000 square feet with its in-house Quality Assurance Laboratories.

"DEL and Best Solution share common values in exceeding customer needs in quality and service provided," added Bogdan Spinelli, Co-owner and CSO of Best Solution. "Our partnership with DEL Manufacturing encourages us to continue delivering the best products and services in Alberta."

Best Solution Windows and Doors serves as the Alberta branch of DEL Windows and Doors, holding exclusive rights to distribute DEL products within the province. This partnership is a significant step forward in both companies' missions to provide the best windows, doors, and installation services to homes and offices in Alberta.

For more information about Best Solution Windows and Doors products and services, visit https://calgarywindows.ca/.

About Best Solution Windows and Doors:

Best Solution is an Energy Star-certified company dedicated to delivering high-quality windows and doors paired with installation services at the best price. With an individual approach and installers who have 5+ years of experience and WCB, Best Solution Windows and Doors offers top-notch solutions for homeowners and businesses.

About DEL Windows and Doors:

DEL Windows and Doors is a Canadian company with extensive experience in PVC, insulated fiberglass, and steel door manufacturing. Committed to quality manufacturing, DEL provides products with a lifetime warranty for insulated glass, glass breakage, vinyl components, and hardware.