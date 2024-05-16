StackAdapt Partners with Samba TV to Power In-Platform Incremental Reach and Measurement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading multi-channel programmatic advertising platform, announced a partnership with Samba TV, the leading provider of TV technology for audience data and omniscreen measurement, to integrate Samba TV’s comprehensive first-party dataset into a suite of products within StackAdapt’s programmatic platform. The integration enables StackAdapt to provide clients with incremental reach and measurement to achieve optimal advertising and marketing campaigns. StackAdapt is the first demand-side platform (DSP) to implement a fully self-serve solution for integrated planning, activation and measurement in the U.S. using Samba TV's automatic content recognition (ACR) dataset.

By utilizing Samba TV’s robust dataset, StackAdapt is bringing to market two main features: Incremental Reach Forecasting and Incremental Reach Measurement. StackAdapt customers can now effortlessly forecast the incremental reach gained by adding connected TV (CTV) to linear TV buys, break out incremental reach by geolocation (including congressional and legislative districts), understand the incremental reach of competitors, and achieve target frequency. Forecasts can be transformed into campaigns with a click of a button, and incremental reach reports are generated in-platform within 24 hours, refreshed daily, and can be created mid or post-campaign for seamless optimizations.

Incremental Reach Forecasting allows clients to input various campaign parameters such as brand, geography, inventory packages, bid and budget into a forecasting tool. This tool then utilizes the Samba TV dataset to identify specific linear TV campaigns associated with the brand, and surfacing details like advertiser, brand name, and linear TV creatives directly within the platform for accurate forecasting.

Incremental Reach Measurement, developed by StackAdapt, provides metrics such as unique incremental reach percentage, average frequency across different formats, and detailed analytics by channel and location, including for political campaigns by district. This StackAdapt feature facilitates real-time optimizations and strategic planning for future initiatives with a report turnaround of only 24 hours that can update daily, contrasting with competitor offerings that take weeks for initial setup and refresh less frequently.

“The top campaigns maximize reach, and our partnership with Samba TV directly addresses this for our customers,” said StackAdapt Senior Director of Data, Denis Loboda. “We strive to ensure to our customers that no target audience is missed, helping advertisers and marketers to plan the most optimal campaigns and spend incremental budgets effectively. We have enabled StackAdapt users to make informed decisions by predicting the additional reach each dollar spent will generate, alongside other solutions like optimizing towards ideal frequency and measuring incremental reach with ease.”

While the solution offers substantial benefits across various categories, it holds particular significance for the political advertising sector. By providing detailed insights into voter reach within specific districts and enabling precise targeting, StackAdapt’s partnership with Samba TV enables campaign efficiency and effectiveness – a priority for 2024’s election season.

“Our collaboration with StackAdapt is a step forward for integrated planning, activation, and measurement in one programmatic platform,” said Samba TV CCO Aden Zaman. “Samba TV's extensive viewership insights that enable ad audience targeting and campaign insights help empower StackAdapt clients to transact more efficiently and drive improved return on ad spend."

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by hundreds of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide media buyers with an easy way to plan, execute and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Samba TV

Samba TV has transformed the TV from a pane of glass on the wall to a window into the heart of audiences. We are the global leader in television technology powering real-time insights and audience targeting to enable unparalleled marketing efficiency and effectiveness. Our proprietary first-party data from tens of millions of opted-in televisions, across more than 20 TV brands sold in over 100 countries, provides advertisers and media companies a unified view of the entire consumer journey. Our independent currency-grade measurement has future-proofed advertising for the next generation, empowering advertisers to connect with their audiences on any platform, across every screen.