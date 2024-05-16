AVOW Joins Forces With Former GameBake Team, Forming KYLN: The Game-Changer in App Distribution

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVOW, an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising, announces today the setup of a new company with the previous GameBake founders, forming KYLN, a premium multi-channel distribution platform for game and app developers.

This strategic collaboration between AVOW and KYLN is set to redefine mobile marketing strategies, advocating for the inclusion of mobile OEMs to enhance marketing efficacy. This integration seamlessly complements AVOW's existing offering of premium mobile OEM advertising inventory from industry giants such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei, Samsung, Transsion, and Vivo.

AVOW and KYLN are committed to unlocking new user bases beyond the traditional Apple App Store and Google Play Store, focusing on "Alternative App Stores" and other platforms to capture the attention of billions of potential users worldwide. Notably, Android OEMs and Alternative App Stores comprise over 80% of global mobile phones, offering app developers substantial opportunities. This is particularly critical in mobile gaming, the largest app vertical, with global app install advertising spend projected to reach $94.9 billion by 2025, according to AppsFlyer.

"We are thrilled to welcome the KYLN team and their innovative solutions to AVOW. By joining forces, our offering is the only one globally that provides app developers with both app distribution and user acquisition services from a single source. This unique combination sets us apart significantly in the mobile industry,” states Robert Wildner, Co-founder and CEO of AVOW.

In a nutshell: With KYLN, app developers and publishers can effortlessly upload, distribute, and scale their games across multiple mobile OEM channels globally, all while enjoying 100% visibility into key insights through a dedicated dashboard. This platform eliminates the complexities often associated with app distribution, offering a simple, yet powerful solution to reach broader audiences.

Key Features of the KYLN Platform:

Integration Free: Ensures a lightweight app experience by negating the need for SDK integrations.

Private Source Code: Maintains the confidentiality of source code, differentiating KYLN from other platforms.

Transparency and Choice: Affords partners complete control over their game deployment strategies and ensures visibility of their brand across multiple stores. All operational data is shared with partners through a comprehensive dashboard.

Michael Hudson, CEO of KYLN, expressed his excitement about joining the AVOW team, saying, "I truly believe that by combining the expertise of mobile OEM advertising specialists from AVOW with our technology, we can take our app distribution platform to new heights - massively simplifying the access to alternative app stores for game and app developers.”

The formation of KYLN is another milestone in AVOW's mission to drive industry innovation, making mobile OEM advertising accessible for brands and apps while remaining performance-oriented. This follows the previous launch of AVOW’s proprietary technology, AVOW Intelligence – a tool developed to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising by offering a smart and holistic view of media inventory across premium mobile OEMs.

AVOW collaborates with a diverse array of app developers and brands such as Tripledot, Exness, Amazon Prime Video, LOTTO24, AirAsia, Didi Group, Unico Studio, KUMU, OctaFX, JOOM, Kredivo, Navi, and Zephyr Mobile.

About AVOW

AVOW is an award-winning, global app growth company specializing in mobile OEM advertising. Founded with the vision to revolutionize mobile OEM advertising, AVOW has rapidly emerged as an industry leader with more than 100 advertisers on their roster. Through its partnerships with mobile OEMs, its proprietary tech AVOW Intelligence, and the joint formation of KYLN, a premium multi-channel distribution platform for game app developers, the company provides access to over 1.5 billion daily active users, and offers clients over 10 million monthly downloads.