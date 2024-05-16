M&A Source Partners with ShareVault to Enhance Deal Efficiency for Lower Middle Market

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShareVault, a leader in secure document sharing, and M&A Source, a non-profit association serving lower middle market professionals, are excited to announce a new channel partnership. This collaboration will provide M&A Source members access to ShareVault's advanced, user-friendly platform, enhancing their ability to manage high-volume transactions efficiently and securely.

The partnership between ShareVault and M&A Source is designed to streamline the due diligence process, a critical element in the success of mergers and acquisitions in the highly competitive lower middle market. By integrating ShareVault's easy-to-use purpose-built platform, M&A Source members will benefit from enhanced document security and operational efficiency, driving faster and more successful deal closures.

“We're excited to announce our partnership with ShareVault, offering our members access to secure data rooms and a specialized platform to manage multiple projects seamlessly and securely using ShareVault’s innovative technologies. We appreciate the opportunity to work with ShareVault, knowing it will provide added value to our members.”

– Tara Schmitt, Director of Operations, M&A Source

About M&A Source

M&A Source is the leading non-profit association dedicated to serving professionals engaged in lower-middle market business transactions. The association offers education, networking opportunities, support programs, and exclusive member discounts. M&A Source Members, click to learn more: www.sharevault.com/masource

About ShareVault

ShareVault provides secure, cloud-based document management solutions ideal for the due diligence demands of mergers and acquisitions, life sciences, and legal proceedings. Its platform ensures compliance and security for critical document sharing.

To learn more about becoming a ShareVault partner, contact Steven Monterroso at smonterroso@sharevault.com or visit www.sharevault.com/partners. To learn more about ShareVault’s offering for M&A, visit www.sharevault.com.