Verint TimeFlex Bot Wins a $4 Million Contract From a Leading Australian Bank

Verint recently received a $4 million contract with a leading bank in Australia to deploy the Verint Open Platform’s workforce management (WFM) and bot capabilities. The bank has been a long-time Verint customer and is now expanding with Verint to replace a WFM solution from another vendor and introduce the artificial intelligence (AI) powered Verint TimeFlex Bot for its 4,500 agents. Verint TimeFlex Bot will provide the bank’s contact center agents with the flexibility to make unlimited schedule changes to reduce attrition and absenteeism while improving agent work/life balance.

“This contract is testament to our open platform’s unique ability to quickly deliver tangible AI business outcomes,” says Verint’s Jasen Williams, global vice president, corporate marketing. “The bot fits seamlessly into the customer’s existing ecosystem and agents learn how to use the bot within minutes. The result is faster AI business outcomes including improved employee experiences and lower labor costs.”

Customer Achieves Significant ROI with Verint TimeFlex Bot

The new contract win with the Australian bank follows another Verint customer, a leading multinational insurance company, reporting strong AI business outcomes from the TimeFlex Bot. The insurance company was able to save $2,000 per agent per year on average resulting from Verint’s TimeFlex Bot, including:

30% reduction in agent attrition

23% reduction in agent absenteeism

32-point increase in employee Net Promoter Score

The $4 million contract with the Australian bank was in Verint’s second quarter and includes Bundled SaaS deployment of the Verint Open Platform over 39 months.

About Verint

Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT) is a leader in customer experience (CX) automation. The world’s most iconic brands - including more than 80 of the Fortune 100 companies - use the Verint Open Platform and our team of AI-powered bots to deliver tangible AI business outcomes across the enterprise.

Verint, The CX Automation Company™, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work®. Learn more at Verint.com.

