AT&T and AST SpaceMobile Announce Definitive Commercial Agreement

DALLAS & MIDLAND, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AT&T and AST SpaceMobile enter a commercial agreement to provide their first space-based broadband network direct to everyday cell phones.

Key Takeaways:

The two companies have been on this path together since 2018. This agreement is another key step to providing even more expansive connectivity.

AT&T* and AST SpaceMobile have entered a definitive commercial agreement to provide a space-based broadband network direct to everyday cell phones. This agreement extends until 2030. Previously the companies were working together under a Memorandum of Understanding. This is not just one small step, but one giant leap towards enhanced connectivity for consumers and businesses across the country.

This summer, AST SpaceMobile plans to deliver its first commercial satellites to Cape Canaveral for launch into low Earth orbit. These initial five satellites will enable commercial service that was previously demonstrated with several key milestones. These industry first moments during 2023 include the first voice call, text and video call via space between everyday smartphones.

The two companies have been on this path together since 2018. AT&T will continue to be a critical collaborator in this innovative connectivity solution. Chris Sambar, Head of Network for AT&T, will soon be appointed to AST SpaceMobile’s board of directors. AT&T will continue to work directly with AST SpaceMobile on developing, testing, and troubleshooting this technology to help make continental U.S. satellite coverage possible.

“ Space-based direct-to-mobile technology is designed to provide customers connectivity by complementing and integrating with our existing mobile network,” said Jeff McElfresh, Chief Operating Officer, AT&T. “ This agreement is the next step in our industry leadership to use emerging satellite technologies to provide services to consumers and in locations where connectivity was not previously feasible.”

" Working together with AT&T has paved the way to unlock the potential of space-based cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones. We are thrilled to solidify our collaboration through this landmark agreement," said Abel Avellan, AST SpaceMobile Founder, Chairman, and CEO. " We aim to bring seamless, reliable service to consumers and businesses across the continental U.S., transforming the way people connect and access information."

This is another key step on AT&T’s path to providing even more expansive connectivity on America’s largest wireless network1. There are many situations where dead zones outside will become a thing of the past thanks to the reach of a satellite solution providing two-way connectivity.

One day in the not-too-distant future, consumers will feel a greater peace of mind knowing they have connectivity in places like wilderness areas, including our national park land, rural highways, and other hard to reach locations around the country.

1Based on comparison of carrier owned & operated networks. No AT&T on-net coverage in select countries, including Canada

*About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is building the first and only global cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio, and designed for both commercial and government applications. Our engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today’s five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. For more information, follow AST SpaceMobile on YouTube , X (formerly Twitter) , LinkedIn and Facebook . Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

