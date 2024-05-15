Kinaxis Selected by Harley-Davidson as Supply Chain Management Platform Solution

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG), the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand, has selected Kinaxis to accelerate the transformation of the company’s global supply chain.

“We’re so proud to be part of this legendary company’s journey to transform its supply chain performance,” said John Sicard, president and CEO of Kinaxis. “I'm eager to contribute to its continued success and embark on this exciting journey together."

Kinaxis provides end-to-end supply chain transparency and improved demand planning capabilities to adapt and respond to any demand changes, faster and with more accuracy. The company was selected due to its trusted reputation within the automotive industry, with global brands such as Volvo, Ford, Subaru and General Motors, all of which have deployed Kinaxis in pursuit of supply chain resiliency.

With more than 40,000 users in 100+ countries, Kinaxis works with some of the world’s biggest brands in sectors such as CPG, automotive, high tech, life sciences, and more. Its AI-powered technology and patented concurrency technique allows companies to orchestrate their supply chain network end to end from strategic planning to last-mile delivery. Kinaxis’ technology helps companies that supply the agricultural industry with 40% of the world’s tractors, that keep more than 110 billion teeth clean each year, and that ensures more than 35 million pets are fed nutritious meals each year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today’s volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to manage their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.